Wheelchair final: Houston County Sharks 32, DeKalb Silver Streaks 13

Houston County led 8-0 early in the second quarter and gradually built on the lead from there. The Sharks were up 14-6 at halftime, 18-6 after the fourth quarter and 24-11 going into the final period.

DeKalb’s first points came on a Najee Smothers basket with 4:50 remaining in the second quarter that cut the Sharks’ lead to 8-2.

Smothers scored all six of his team’s first-half points and finished the game with 10. The Silver Streaks’ other points came on a 3-pointer by Cameron Smothers in the fifth quarter.

Jaquavious West scored six points for Houston County, which also got two points each from Ger’mir Gordon, Dylan Thompson, Anthony Cuti, Elianna Stevens and Dalton Crosby.

“I’m always proud of these guys, but going out with the big trophy always makes you smile a little bit bigger,” Jones said.