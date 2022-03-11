Class 5A boys final: Tri-Cities 67, Eagle’s Landing 59

“I’m a big-time player, so I’ve got to make big-time plays and making your free throws is a part of it,” said Cottle, a Kennesaw State signee who was 12-for-15 from the line and scored 16 points.

Coach Omari Forts wasn’t concerned when he saw his senior shooting free throws under pressure. Cottle had a game earlier where he was 18-for-18 from the line.

“Simeon has been in big moments before,” Forts said. “He’s been to four straight Final Fours so I was confident in him.”

Eagle’s Landing’s comeback was fueled by A.J. Barnes, the Region 4 player of the year. He had 17 points, 11 rebounds and three steals – two of them he finished with dunks. The Eagles (27-4) also got 17 points, six rebounds and four steals from Jordan Fordyce, who was 9-for-11 at the line.

Tri-Cities (23-5) also got 13 points form Noricco Danner before he fouled out. Kyndon Wilburg scored nine and Ryan Mathieu had six rebounds and two blocks.

Forts was convinced his team could hold off Eagle’s Landing when the lead began to shrivel in the fourth quarter.

“Faith,” he said. “Faith and trust. They can trust one another. And a lack of ego doing whatever it takes to win. We brought a slogan from Kennesaw State which is ‘BONE’ – Be one, no ego.’ I thought that fit us and it allowed us to galvanize and focus for this game.”