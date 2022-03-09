Class A Public boys final: Drew Charter 51, Warren County 50

“When the game started we knew we were going to win,” said Drew’s Cam Johnson, who scored a game-high 17 points. “There was no doubt at all.”

Drew (31-1) got 14 points, seven rebounds and five blocks from Taylor and eight points each from Bennett and Tripplett. Strozier had six rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

Warren County (25-4) was led by Brinkley with 15 points and nine rebounds and Lorenzo Johnson, who had 14 points, seven rebounds, two blocks and five steals. Ra’quan Myers added nine points and six rebounds.

Drew finished the season by winning their final 29 games and spent most of the season at No. 1.

“I wouldn’t say it was pressure, but it’s a standard to us,” Johnson said. “We are going to be ‘them dudes,’ like our coach says.”

The championship trek was not without its controversy. An error by the official scorer in the semifinal game enabled Drew to get to overtime and defeat unbeaten Social Circle. The outcome was not subject to appeal, which angered the Social Circle followers, who continued to state their case on social media and threatened to show up in Macon and protest.

“We always talk about adversity and how this game teaches you a lot,” coach Bennett said. “It’s a roller coaster. That’s just how life is. We teach that you’ve got to fight through adversity. Just keep going.”