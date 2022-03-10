Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Class 2A girls final: Elbert County 52, Rabun County 44

The Elbert County girls basketball team won its first state championship with a 52-44 victory over rival Rabun County in the Class 2A final on Thursday, March, 10, 2022, at the Macon Coliseum.

Credit: Chip Saye

caption arrowCaption
The Elbert County girls basketball team won its first state championship with a 52-44 victory over rival Rabun County in the Class 2A final on Thursday, March, 10, 2022, at the Macon Coliseum.

Credit: Chip Saye

Credit: Chip Saye

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Elbert County and Rabun County girls basketball teams split their four meetings during the 2021-22 season, with each game decided by eight points or less.

Elbert County got the one that mattered most.

Elbert’s Aaniyah Allen scored 17 points, including four early in the fourth quarter to turn back a Rabun County rally, and led the Blue Devils to a 52-44 victory over their Region 8 rivals in the Class 2A championship game Thursday at the Macon Coliseum.

“I’ve been telling them ever since the region tournament when we were in the locker room after [Rabun] won the region tournament, ‘Remember this feeling. When we get to that state championship game, if they’re there we’re going to give them that payback,’” Elbert County coach Josh Jones said. “We’ve been talking all week that they took some from us and now we’re going to take some from them.”

The victory gave third-ranked Elbert County (28-4) the first state championship in program history. The teams split two games in the regular season, and Rabun County won the region championship game 47-40. The Blue Devils have just one senior on the roster.

Second-ranked Rabun County (24-6) finished as a state runner-up for the second time in six seasons.

Elbert County seemed to have the game in hand with a 39-27 lead with a 1:09 remaining in the third quarter, but a pair offsetting technical fouls followed by a technical against Jones ignited Rabun County.

The Wildcats cut the deficit in half with a six-point possession - two free throws each by Lucy Hood and Carley Haban and a jumper by Gracie Deetz when the Wildcats got the ball as a result of the technical on the coach.

Rabun County was within four points midway through the fourth quarter, but Allen made two free throws with 3:40 remaining and a layup 12 seconds later to increase the lead to 45-37. Rabun County never got closer than five points down the stretch.

“I’m so proud of my girls,” Jones said. “I’ve been telling them all year that we were going to get tested. Our test was the end of the third and then the fourth quarter. I told them we were going to pass the test. We just had to stay strong, stay together, stay positive. And we finished. That’s all that matters.”

Allen had six rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal in addition to her 17 points. Niya Moon scored 14 points, and Terrace Hester scored 12 before fouling out on the play that led to the technicals. Moon was 9-for-12 on free throws.

Rabun County was undone by its shooting struggles. The WIldcats made just 11 of 46 field-goal attempts (23.9%), including 2-for-11 in the fourth quarter, and were 2-for-15 from 3-point range.

Haban led the Wildcats with 18 points, and Deetz had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Elbert County - 12-13-14-13 - 52

Rabun County - 9-10-16-9 - 44

Elbert County (52): Aaniyah Allen 17, Jamia Allen 6, Terrace Hester 12, Brenasia Faust 3, Niya Moon 14, Haely Umble, Jordan Glaze, Jameria Allen.

Rabun County (44): Sophie Woodard 6, Sarah Kate Roberson 3, Carley Haban 18, Lucy Hood 6, Gracie Deetz 10, Mili Watts 1, Trea Blalock, Loren Stiles, Mary Lovell.

About the Author

Follow Chip Saye on facebook

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Week 5 Baseball Rankings
5m ago
High schools: Elbert County girls bring home a state title
35m ago
Girls state championship scores, schedule
57m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top