ajc logo
X

Grace named Falcons Coach of the Week

Credit: Courtesy of the Atlanta Falcons

Credit: Courtesy of the Atlanta Falcons

High School Sports Blog
By AJC Sports
22 minutes ago

Windsor Academy head coach Randy Grace led the Knights to a state championship season in 2021, holds the win record at Windsor and was named the GIAA/GISA 2021 Coach of the Year and qualities like that allowed him to win the 10th coach of the week award.

Grace beat out Southeast Bulloch’s Marci Cochran and Mountain View’s Heather Brindle.

Outside of football, Grace takes pride in his school and encourages his football team to engage in a number of improvements around campus including area beautification, the repairing of failing structures, adding fresh paint to athletic buildings, installing light fixtures in areas in need of light, and much more. Coach Grace always reminds his players that this is “our castle” and that it is our responsibility to ensure “our castle” is here for the next generation of players.

As part of the Coach of the Week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the NFL and Atlanta Falcons recognized ten (10) head high school varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in student-athletes lives on and off the field.

Each winning head coach received a $1,000 grant for their football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season. Here’s a look at the 10 winners of the 2022 Falcons Coach of the Week program.

Week 1 -- Kadale Jenkins, Jordan Vocational High School

Week 2 -- Lee Chomskis, Lincoln County High School

Week 3 -- Bruce Lane, Bethlehem Christian Academy

Week 4 -- Larry Harold, Central Gwinnett

Week 5 -- Jason Roquemore, Towns County High School

Week 6 -- Mark Kessler, Glacier High School

Week 7 -- Kendra Pleasants, Lithia Springs High School

Week 8 -- Emily Hoza, Roswell High School

Week 9 -- Matthew Hazel, Therrell High School

Week 10 -- Randy Grace, Windsor Academy

About the Author

AJC Sports
Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ Arthur Smith reviews the trade-deadline moves21h ago

Credit: Mackenzie Miles

Life after Nolan Smith: Georgia’s outside linebacker legacy seems safe
20h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

I underestimated the Falcons, who have a real shot at playoffs

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia third, Tennessee No. 1 in first College Football Playoff rankings

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia third, Tennessee No. 1 in first College Football Playoff rankings

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Cover 9@9: Here’s the Falcons’ midterm report card
The Latest

Credit: Chip Saye

Class 6A blog: Four games that will have big playoff implications
49m ago
Class 7A blog: 3 games to decide region titles Friday
56m ago
Maxwell Week 12 projections
3h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Impact of Georgia voting law debated ahead of its biggest test
23h ago
GOP seizes on voter hesitancy to attack EVs as costly to US
Georgia third, Tennessee No. 1 in first College Football Playoff rankings
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top