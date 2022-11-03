Grace named Falcons Coach of the Week

Windsor Academy head coach Randy Grace led the Knights to a state championship season in 2021, holds the win record at Windsor and was named the GIAA/GISA 2021 Coach of the Year and qualities like that allowed him to win the 10th coach of the week award.
Grace beat out Southeast Bulloch’s Marci Cochran and Mountain View’s Heather Brindle.
Outside of football, Grace takes pride in his school and encourages his football team to engage in a number of improvements around campus including area beautification, the repairing of failing structures, adding fresh paint to athletic buildings, installing light fixtures in areas in need of light, and much more. Coach Grace always reminds his players that this is “our castle” and that it is our responsibility to ensure “our castle” is here for the next generation of players.
As part of the Coach of the Week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the NFL and Atlanta Falcons recognized ten (10) head high school varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in student-athletes lives on and off the field.
Each winning head coach received a $1,000 grant for their football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season. Here’s a look at the 10 winners of the 2022 Falcons Coach of the Week program.
Week 1 -- Kadale Jenkins, Jordan Vocational High School
Week 2 -- Lee Chomskis, Lincoln County High School
Week 3 -- Bruce Lane, Bethlehem Christian Academy
Week 4 -- Larry Harold, Central Gwinnett
Week 5 -- Jason Roquemore, Towns County High School
Week 6 -- Mark Kessler, Glacier High School
Week 7 -- Kendra Pleasants, Lithia Springs High School
Week 8 -- Emily Hoza, Roswell High School
Week 9 -- Matthew Hazel, Therrell High School
Week 10 -- Randy Grace, Windsor Academy
