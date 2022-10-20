Hoza named Falcons Coach of the Week

Emily Hoza has worked tirelessly in her efforts to start and later maintain the girls flag football program at Roswell High School. She is an asset both on and off the field and those qualities helped her win the eighth Falcons coach of the week award.
She narrowly beat out Candice English of Savannah Country Day School and Jake Burgdorf of McEachern High School.
Coach Hoza was instrumental in starting the program - despite obstacles - during the pandemic of 2020 and advanced to the playoffs after fielding its first team in 2021. The team is currently three games into its 2022 schedule.
As part of the Coach of the Week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the NFL and Atlanta Falcons will recognize ten (10) head high school varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in student-athletes lives on and off the field.
Each winning head coach will receive a $1,000 grant for their football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season. To nominate a deserving head coach for the remaining two weeks of the program, visit AtlantaFalcons.com/coachoftheweek.
********
Previous winners
Week 1 -- Kadale Jenkins, Jordan Vocational High School
Week 2 -- Lee Chomskis, Lincoln County High School
Week 3 -- Bruce Lane, Bethlehem Christian Academy
Week 4 -- Larry Harold, Central Gwinnett
Week 5 -- Jason Roquemore, Towns County High School
Week 6 -- Mark Kessler, Glacier High School
