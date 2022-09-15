Lane named Falcons Coach of the Week

There have been many storms weathered by Bethlehem Christian head coach Bruce Lane since taking over the lead job in 2020. His drive to lead the program to greatness and his community-building qualities helped him become the winner of the third Falcons coach of the week award for the 2022 season.
Lane beat out North Oconee’s Tyler Aurandt and Mays head coach Marquis Slaton in voting that recognizes on and off-the-field accomplishments of high school coaches across the state.
In 2020, when Lane took the head coaching job, the pandemic was taking its toll and coach Lane worked tirelessly to ensure players had as much of a ‘normal’ season as possible. Also, he ensures his players are involved in the community and aided Bethlehem Church in putting on a carnival for special needs children.
This season, the Knights are 4-0 after beating Augusta Prep (28-7), Cherokee Christian (17-14), Heathwood Hall (SC) (16-12 and Augusta Christian (28-13). Last season, Lane led Bethlehem Christian to a school record 7-5 finish and first-round playoff appearance.
As part of the Coach of the Week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the NFL and Atlanta Falcons will recognize ten (10) head high school varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in student-athletes lives on and off the field.
Each winning head coach will receive a $1,000 grant for their football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season. To nominate a deserving head coach, visit AtlantaFalcons.com/coachoftheweek.
Previous winners
Week 1 -- Kadale Jenkins, Jordan Vocational High School
Week 2 -- Lee Chomskis, Lincoln County High School
