BreakingNews
BREAKING: 3 shootings under investigation in Atlanta
ajc logo
X

Lane named Falcons Coach of the Week

The Atlanta Falcons will recognize the on and off-the-field contributions of high school coaches in the state during the 2022 coach of the week series.

Credit: Courtesy of the Atlanta Falcons

Combined ShapeCaption
The Atlanta Falcons will recognize the on and off-the-field contributions of high school coaches in the state during the 2022 coach of the week series.

Credit: Courtesy of the Atlanta Falcons

High School Sports Blog
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

There have been many storms weathered by Bethlehem Christian head coach Bruce Lane since taking over the lead job in 2020. His drive to lead the program to greatness and his community-building qualities helped him become the winner of the third Falcons coach of the week award for the 2022 season.

Lane beat out North Oconee’s Tyler Aurandt and Mays head coach Marquis Slaton in voting that recognizes on and off-the-field accomplishments of high school coaches across the state.

In 2020, when Lane took the head coaching job, the pandemic was taking its toll and coach Lane worked tirelessly to ensure players had as much of a ‘normal’ season as possible. Also, he ensures his players are involved in the community and aided Bethlehem Church in putting on a carnival for special needs children.

This season, the Knights are 4-0 after beating Augusta Prep (28-7), Cherokee Christian (17-14), Heathwood Hall (SC) (16-12 and Augusta Christian (28-13). Last season, Lane led Bethlehem Christian to a school record 7-5 finish and first-round playoff appearance.

As part of the Coach of the Week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the NFL and Atlanta Falcons will recognize ten (10) head high school varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in student-athletes lives on and off the field.

Each winning head coach will receive a $1,000 grant for their football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season. To nominate a deserving head coach, visit AtlantaFalcons.com/coachoftheweek.

********

Previous winners

Week 1 -- Kadale Jenkins, Jordan Vocational High School

Week 2 -- Lee Chomskis, Lincoln County High School

About the Author

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Editors' Picks
K.J. Wallace (16) has been an essential element of the remake of the Tech secondary after it lost starters Tariq Carpenter, Tre Swilling and Juanyeh Thomas to graduation and Wesley Walker to the transfer portal. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s K.J. Wallace emerges from pack to earn starting job2h ago
Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers said the team has been simulating crowd noise by using loudspeakers at practice. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Bulldogs gearing up for rowdy environment at Williams-Brice Stadium
2h ago
Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud gives reliever Jesse Chavez a fist pump after he came in to shut down the Reds on Aug. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

For Jesse Chavez, success with the Braves is all about familiarity
7h ago
Rams assistant head coach/tight ends Thomas Brown was a five-star running back destined for the University of Georgia in the early 2000s, his mind focused on the Bulldogs and the NFL. He hadn't even imagined trading in his cleats for a whistle — “I was adamant about not being a coach,” he says with a grin. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

Credit: AP

Rams’ Sean McVay endorses Thomas Brown as future NFL head coach
2h ago
Rams assistant head coach/tight ends Thomas Brown was a five-star running back destined for the University of Georgia in the early 2000s, his mind focused on the Bulldogs and the NFL. He hadn't even imagined trading in his cleats for a whistle — “I was adamant about not being a coach,” he says with a grin. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

Credit: AP

Rams’ Sean McVay endorses Thomas Brown as future NFL head coach
2h ago
Atlanta United's Thiago Almada gets position on a pass in front of Orlando's Antonio Carlos during the first half of an MLS match Wednesday night in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: John Raoux

Thiago Almada helping Atlanta United in its playoff push
2h ago
The Latest
ajc.com

Class 2A blog: Week 5 games to watch
40m ago
Class 6A blog: League play will be in full swing in 4 of 8 regions
1h ago
Class 5A blog: This week’s six-pack of games to watch
3h ago
Featured
Ole Miss defensive end Jared Ivey, formerly of Georgia Tech, during a game against Central Arkansas at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Sept. 10, 2022 in Oxford, Miss. (Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)

Credit: Joshua McCoy

After transfer, Jared Ivey coming back to Georgia Tech with Ole Miss
‘On the cusp of a crisis:’ Migrants make their way to Atlanta from border
Photos: London pays respects to Queen Elizabeth II
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top