Lane named Falcons Coach of the Week

Lane beat out North Oconee’s Tyler Aurandt and Mays head coach Marquis Slaton in voting that recognizes on and off-the-field accomplishments of high school coaches across the state.

In 2020, when Lane took the head coaching job, the pandemic was taking its toll and coach Lane worked tirelessly to ensure players had as much of a ‘normal’ season as possible. Also, he ensures his players are involved in the community and aided Bethlehem Church in putting on a carnival for special needs children.