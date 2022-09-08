Lee Chomskis named Falcons Coach of the Week

Lincoln County head coach Lee Chomskis is a leader who cares about the lives of others off the field as much as he cares about his team on the field and those qualities helped him become the winner of the second Falcons coach of the week award for the 2022 season.
Chomskis narrowly beat out Preston Poag of North Murray and South Cobb’s Thomas Hanson in voting that recognizes on and off-the-field accomplishments of high school coaches across the state..
His ties to Lincoln County are strong. His mother is a graduate of Lincoln County and his uncle Dan Pitts, the legendary Mary Persons coach who won 300 games there, is a native of Lincolnton. A community man, he helped hold the Lincoln County family together during the 2020 football season during which the county was stricken by the pandemic.
The Lincoln County football team overcame many challenges during the Covid season, his first year at the helm, as the county population was hard stricken by the pandemic. During the pandemic there were multiple battles with virtual learning and the difficulty preparing for a season under the pandemic guidelines. The community rallied behind the football program, which gave them something positive to look forward to at a time when many in the community suffered. In his career, coach Chomskis has won two region titles and two state championships as an offensive coordinator for Lincoln County in 2005 and 2006.
As part of the Coach of the Week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the NFL and Atlanta Falcons will recognize ten (10) head high school varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in student-athletes lives on and off the field.
Each winning head coach will receive a $1,000 grant for their football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season. To nominate a deserving head coach, visit AtlantaFalcons.com/coachoftheweek.
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com