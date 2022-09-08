Lee Chomskis named Falcons Coach of the Week

The Lincoln County football team overcame many challenges during the Covid season, his first year at the helm, as the county population was hard stricken by the pandemic. During the pandemic there were multiple battles with virtual learning and the difficulty preparing for a season under the pandemic guidelines. The community rallied behind the football program, which gave them something positive to look forward to at a time when many in the community suffered. In his career, coach Chomskis has won two region titles and two state championships as an offensive coordinator for Lincoln County in 2005 and 2006.

As part of the Coach of the Week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the NFL and Atlanta Falcons will recognize ten (10) head high school varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in student-athletes lives on and off the field.