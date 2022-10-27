Hazel named Falcons Coach of the Week

Therrell’s Matthew Hazel has been said to be committed to not only developing the skills of athletes, but he also ensures they perform well off the field and inside of the classroom. Qualities like that, and much more, allowed him to win the ninth Falcons coach of the week award. Hazel narrowly beat out Pace Academy’s Ty Johnson and Calvary Day’s Nick Grassi.
Hazel’s drive and dedication are unmatched and not only has he has success on the flag football field, he’s done well as a soccer coach also. Hazel took the first year flag football program to the state playoffs in 2021. Additionally, he has consistently taken our boys soccer program to the state playoffs and was named the 2021-2022 Coach of the year for Therrell.
Hazel leads by example and has guided his players to be better, in many aspects. Under his guidance, the members of the flag football team have participated in various community service projects ranging from HOSAs blood drive to the school’s canned food drive.
As part of the Coach of the Week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the NFL and Atlanta Falcons will recognize ten (10) head high school varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in student-athletes lives on and off the field.
Each winning head coach will receive a $1,000 grant for their football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season. To nominate a deserving head coach for final week of the program, visit AtlantaFalcons.com/coachoftheweek.
********
Previous winners
Week 1 -- Kadale Jenkins, Jordan Vocational High School
Week 2 -- Lee Chomskis, Lincoln County High School
Week 3 -- Bruce Lane, Bethlehem Christian Academy
Week 4 -- Larry Harold, Central Gwinnett
Week 5 -- Jason Roquemore, Towns County High School
Week 6 -- Mark Kessler, Glacier High School
Week 7 -- Kendra Pleasants, Lithia Springs High School
Week 8 -- Emily Hoza, Roswell High School
About the Author