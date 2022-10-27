Hazel named Falcons Coach of the Week

Hazel’s drive and dedication are unmatched and not only has he has success on the flag football field, he’s done well as a soccer coach also. Hazel took the first year flag football program to the state playoffs in 2021. Additionally, he has consistently taken our boys soccer program to the state playoffs and was named the 2021-2022 Coach of the year for Therrell.

Hazel leads by example and has guided his players to be better, in many aspects. Under his guidance, the members of the flag football team have participated in various community service projects ranging from HOSAs blood drive to the school’s canned food drive.