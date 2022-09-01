Jenkins named Falcons Coach of the Week

Jenkins, from Jordan Vocational High School in Columbus, topped two other nominees in voting that recognizes on and off-the-field accomplishments of high school coaches and educators in the state. Jenkins was also described by his nominator as someone who ‘pushes academics over athletics at all times’ and has helped to spark interest in a program that hasn’t enjoyed much on the field success in nearly 30 years.

Each winning head coach of the Atlanta Falcons Coach of the Week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, receives a $1,000 grant for their football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season.