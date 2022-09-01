BreakingNews
Georgia gas tax break extended again for another month
ajc logo
X

Jenkins named Falcons Coach of the Week

The Atlanta Falcons will recognize the on and off-the-field contributions of high school coaches in the state during the 2022 coach of the week series.

Credit: Courtesy of the Atlanta Falcons

Combined ShapeCaption
The Atlanta Falcons will recognize the on and off-the-field contributions of high school coaches in the state during the 2022 coach of the week series.

Credit: Courtesy of the Atlanta Falcons

High School Sports Blog
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

Kadale Jenkins has been described as a leader and a great role model in his community, and those traits - among others - helped Jenkins become the winner of the first Falcons coach of the week award presented for the 2022 season.

Jenkins, from Jordan Vocational High School in Columbus, topped two other nominees in voting that recognizes on and off-the-field accomplishments of high school coaches and educators in the state. Jenkins was also described by his nominator as someone who ‘pushes academics over athletics at all times’ and has helped to spark interest in a program that hasn’t enjoyed much on the field success in nearly 30 years.

Each winning head coach of the Atlanta Falcons Coach of the Week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, receives a $1,000 grant for their football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season.

Weekly coach of the week winners will be recognized each Thursday for the next nine weeks.

About the Author

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Editors' Picks
Ronald Acuña: Knee feels ‘terrible,’ but will continue playing through it13h ago
Georgia Southern’s Clay Helton finds Statesboro ‘happier place’ than Hollywood
Georgia Bulldogs believe RBU rep is safe in hands of Kenny McIntosh
3h ago
Atlanta United upset with officiating in loss to Union
14h ago
Atlanta United upset with officiating in loss to Union
14h ago
How to watch: Vince Dooley joins UGA, Tech delegation to ring Wall Street closing bell
46m ago
The Latest
Program needs met easier through online fundraising
35m ago
Class 6A blog: Rome-Carrollton headlines top games in Week 3
2h ago
Maxwell Week 3 projections
4h ago
Featured
A rendering of the Beltline running alongside Bennett Street in Buckhead.

Credit: Courtesy / Atlanta Beltline

Atlanta Beltline reveals map it hopes to take through Buckhead
5h ago
CDC: Friday is final day to order free at-home COVID tests from feds
Mexican consulate initiative aims to raise awareness about worker rights
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top