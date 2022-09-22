Larry Harold named Falcons Coach of the Week

Alongside his on-field success, Harold has encouraged his team to work with a local co-op and churches to help deliver food, supplies, and books to local elementary schools and other places of need. The team has served in four service projects since April with more coming up during the season.

Since his late hire in April, he accelerated the Central Gwinnett program’s expectations, culture, and helped create a winning culture. He been a source of a positive attitude and faith for the team, both recognizable traits.