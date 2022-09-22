BreakingNews
Man arrested in Gwinnett hit-and-run that killed woman
ajc logo
X

Larry Harold named Falcons Coach of the Week

The Atlanta Falcons will recognize the on and off-the-field contributions of high school coaches in the state during the 2022 coach of the week series.

Credit: Courtesy of the Atlanta Falcons

Combined ShapeCaption
The Atlanta Falcons will recognize the on and off-the-field contributions of high school coaches in the state during the 2022 coach of the week series.

Credit: Courtesy of the Atlanta Falcons

High School Sports Blog
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

Larry Harold took over the Central Gwinnett head coaching job this season and is undefeated leading the Black Knights. His persistent drive for quality, on-and-off the field, coupled with a strong effort toward community service helped him become the winner of the fourth Falcons coach of the week award.

Alongside his on-field success, Harold has encouraged his team to work with a local co-op and churches to help deliver food, supplies, and books to local elementary schools and other places of need. The team has served in four service projects since April with more coming up during the season.

Since his late hire in April, he accelerated the Central Gwinnett program’s expectations, culture, and helped create a winning culture. He been a source of a positive attitude and faith for the team, both recognizable traits.

The Black Knights are 5-0 with victories over Discovery 29-22, Apalachee 20-13, Jackson County 17-13, Habersham Central 28-14 and Miller Grove 48-42 in triple-overtime.

As part of the Coach of the Week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the NFL and Atlanta Falcons will recognize ten (10) head high school varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in student-athletes lives on and off the field.

Each winning head coach will receive a $1,000 grant for their football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season. To nominate a deserving head coach, visit AtlantaFalcons.com/coachoftheweek.

********

Previous winners

Week 1 -- Kadale Jenkins, Jordan Vocational High School

Week 2 -- Lee Chomskis, Lincoln County High School

Week 3 -- Bruce Lane, Bethlehem Christian Academy

About the Author

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Editors' Picks
Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury comforts Tech coach Geoff Collins after Georgia defeated Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As losses take toll, pressure rises on Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury 21h ago
Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña (13) celebrates after scoring on an RBI single by Braves left fielder Robbie Grossman in the first inning Wednesday at Truist Park. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

A terrific Braves team has a clunker of a day. It happens
20h ago
Georgia Tech linebacker Charlie Thomas (1) reacts during the second half against Western Carolina. Georgia Tech won 35-17. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Charlie Thomas playing ‘the way that the whole team needs to play’
2h ago
Bulldogs tight end Darnell Washington runs after a catch against Ducks defensive back Bryan Addison during their game Sept. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

‘Let’s go 110%’: TE Darnell Washington on prioritizing blocking
5h ago
Bulldogs tight end Darnell Washington runs after a catch against Ducks defensive back Bryan Addison during their game Sept. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

‘Let’s go 110%’: TE Darnell Washington on prioritizing blocking
5h ago
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Falcons’ Marcus Mariota looking to get the offense rolling
6h ago
The Latest
General view of a football as Cedar Grove players warm-up before their game against Collins Hill at Collins Hill High School, Friday, September 9, 2022, in Suwanee. Cedar Grove won 40-6. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Coaches from around the state discuss turning losing programs around
49m ago
Class 3A Blog: Cedar Grove continues its high-class adventure at Colquitt
3h ago
Class A blog: Rabun-Whitefield highlight top-10 weekend
3h ago
Featured
The National Center for Civil and Human Rights wants the name of 1906 Atlanta race riot changed to massacre

Should the Atlanta race riots of 1906 be called the Atlanta Race Massacre?
20h ago
As losses take toll, pressure rises on Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury
21h ago
AJC Poll of Georgia voters, September 2022 - Questions asked, results, poll dates
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top