Larry Harold named Falcons Coach of the Week

Larry Harold took over the Central Gwinnett head coaching job this season and is undefeated leading the Black Knights. His persistent drive for quality, on-and-off the field, coupled with a strong effort toward community service helped him become the winner of the fourth Falcons coach of the week award.
Alongside his on-field success, Harold has encouraged his team to work with a local co-op and churches to help deliver food, supplies, and books to local elementary schools and other places of need. The team has served in four service projects since April with more coming up during the season.
Since his late hire in April, he accelerated the Central Gwinnett program’s expectations, culture, and helped create a winning culture. He been a source of a positive attitude and faith for the team, both recognizable traits.
The Black Knights are 5-0 with victories over Discovery 29-22, Apalachee 20-13, Jackson County 17-13, Habersham Central 28-14 and Miller Grove 48-42 in triple-overtime.
As part of the Coach of the Week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the NFL and Atlanta Falcons will recognize ten (10) head high school varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in student-athletes lives on and off the field.
Each winning head coach will receive a $1,000 grant for their football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season. To nominate a deserving head coach, visit AtlantaFalcons.com/coachoftheweek.
