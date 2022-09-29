BreakingNews
WEATHER UPDATE: Ian to regain hurricane strength before making 2nd landfall in U.S.
ajc logo
X

Jason Roquemore named Falcons Coach of the Week

Credit: Courtesy of the Atlanta Falcons

Credit: Courtesy of the Atlanta Falcons

High School Sports Blog
By AJC Sports
10 minutes ago

Towns County football coach Jason Roquemore works top-to-bottom at his program to ensure a quality product on the field and off it. His drive to cultivate a quality team begins at the youth level and spreads into the community. Those qualities helped ‘Coach Roq’ win the fifth Falcons coach of the week award.

Roquemore has worked closely with the local recreation department to create a flag football program for the county’s youth. He has been said to epitomize the characteristics of a great football coach and helps guide his players to developing character that will last a lifetime.

As part of the Coach of the Week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the NFL and Atlanta Falcons will recognize ten (10) head high school varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in student-athletes lives on and off the field.

Each winning head coach will receive a $1,000 grant for their football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season. To nominate a deserving head coach, visit AtlantaFalcons.com/coachoftheweek.

********

Previous winners

Week 1 -- Kadale Jenkins, Jordan Vocational High School

Week 2 -- Lee Chomskis, Lincoln County High School

Week 3 -- Bruce Lane, Bethlehem Christian Academy

Week 4 -- Larry Harold, Central Gwinnett

About the Author

AJC Sports
Editors' Picks

Credit: Hannah Mattix

Deion Sanders on Georgia Tech job: ‘It’s nice to be mentioned’3h ago

Credit: Barbara Gauntt

Taking a look at coaches Georgia Tech might consider
21h ago

Credit: Adam Krohn

Veteran coaches from around the state discuss differences in coaching kids today...
1h ago

Georgia Bulldogs have a special player in Mekhail ‘MJ’ Sherman
21h ago

Georgia Bulldogs have a special player in Mekhail ‘MJ’ Sherman
21h ago

Credit: AP

Atlanta United’s playoff path is clear, but difficult
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Adam Krohn

Veteran coaches from around the state discuss differences in coaching kids today...
1h ago
Class 7A blog: Good timing for a light schedule
1h ago
Class A Blog: Storm creates numerous schedule changes in Divisions I/II
1h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As Carter Center turns 40, a growing focus on U.S. elections
Georgia DA revisits decades-old murder case against sharecropper
Anti-training center activists vandalize Alabama home of construction executive
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top