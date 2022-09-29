Jason Roquemore named Falcons Coach of the Week

Towns County football coach Jason Roquemore works top-to-bottom at his program to ensure a quality product on the field and off it. His drive to cultivate a quality team begins at the youth level and spreads into the community. Those qualities helped ‘Coach Roq’ win the fifth Falcons coach of the week award.
Roquemore has worked closely with the local recreation department to create a flag football program for the county’s youth. He has been said to epitomize the characteristics of a great football coach and helps guide his players to developing character that will last a lifetime.
As part of the Coach of the Week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the NFL and Atlanta Falcons will recognize ten (10) head high school varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in student-athletes lives on and off the field.
Each winning head coach will receive a $1,000 grant for their football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season. To nominate a deserving head coach, visit AtlantaFalcons.com/coachoftheweek.
Previous winners
Week 1 -- Kadale Jenkins, Jordan Vocational High School
Week 2 -- Lee Chomskis, Lincoln County High School
Week 3 -- Bruce Lane, Bethlehem Christian Academy
Week 4 -- Larry Harold, Central Gwinnett
