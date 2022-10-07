ajc logo
X

Kessler named Falcons Coach of the Week

Credit: Courtesy of the Atlanta Falcons

Credit: Courtesy of the Atlanta Falcons

High School Sports Blog
By AJC Sports
33 minutes ago

The actual winner of this week’s Falcons award could be the entire state of Montana, which fielded its first three girls flag football teams this season.

ExploreFalcons sponsor girls flag football in Montana

In a vote featuring the coaches of the three teams, Mark Kessler of Glacier High School emerged as the winner. Glacier also emerged as the winner on the field, edging Flathead High School 20-19 in overtime to win the state title in the inaugural season of the sport.

Lisa Koehler of Flathead and Eric Zahler of Butte High finished second and third behind Kessler in this week’s voting. The three coaches were instrumental in the debut of the pilot program in Montana, which is sponsored by the Atlanta Falcons and owner Arthur Blank.

As part of the Coach of the Week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the NFL and Atlanta Falcons will recognize ten (10) head high school varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in student-athletes lives on and off the field.

Each winning head coach will receive a $1,000 grant for their football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season. To nominate a deserving head coach for the remaining four weeks of the program, visit AtlantaFalcons.com/coachoftheweek.

********

Previous winners

Week 1 -- Kadale Jenkins, Jordan Vocational High School

Week 2 -- Lee Chomskis, Lincoln County High School

Week 3 -- Bruce Lane, Bethlehem Christian Academy

Week 4 -- Larry Harold, Central Gwinnett

Week 5 -- Jason Roquemore, Towns County High School

About the Author

AJC Sports
Editors' Picks

Credit: Georgia Tech

Seeking more room, Georgia Tech volleyball testing out McCamish Pavilion2h ago

Credit: Chip Towers

‘Stegmania’ offers sneak preview of UGA basketball
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 things to know about No. 2 Georgia vs. Auburn
21h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh

Weekend Predictions: Georgia wins, Falcons and Georgia Tech lose
20h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh

Weekend Predictions: Georgia wins, Falcons and Georgia Tech lose
20h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves’ Matt Olson named NL Player of the Week
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 8 high school football scoreboard
3h ago
The Leaderboard: Woodford, Morris, Gibson sit at No. 1 through Week 7
5h ago
National rankings: Buford remains among top 15 in eight polls
5h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC file

Marginal gain in Georgia’s high school graduation rate
Children in Crisis: How Georgia’s mental health system is failing kids
7h ago
Traffic warning: Major I-285 lane closure to begin Saturday near GA 400
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top