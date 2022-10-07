Kessler named Falcons Coach of the Week

The actual winner of this week’s Falcons award could be the entire state of Montana, which fielded its first three girls flag football teams this season.
In a vote featuring the coaches of the three teams, Mark Kessler of Glacier High School emerged as the winner. Glacier also emerged as the winner on the field, edging Flathead High School 20-19 in overtime to win the state title in the inaugural season of the sport.
Lisa Koehler of Flathead and Eric Zahler of Butte High finished second and third behind Kessler in this week’s voting. The three coaches were instrumental in the debut of the pilot program in Montana, which is sponsored by the Atlanta Falcons and owner Arthur Blank.
As part of the Coach of the Week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the NFL and Atlanta Falcons will recognize ten (10) head high school varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in student-athletes lives on and off the field.
Each winning head coach will receive a $1,000 grant for their football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season. To nominate a deserving head coach for the remaining four weeks of the program, visit AtlantaFalcons.com/coachoftheweek.
Previous winners
Week 1 -- Kadale Jenkins, Jordan Vocational High School
Week 2 -- Lee Chomskis, Lincoln County High School
Week 3 -- Bruce Lane, Bethlehem Christian Academy
Week 4 -- Larry Harold, Central Gwinnett
