Kessler named Falcons Coach of the Week

Explore Falcons sponsor girls flag football in Montana

In a vote featuring the coaches of the three teams, Mark Kessler of Glacier High School emerged as the winner. Glacier also emerged as the winner on the field, edging Flathead High School 20-19 in overtime to win the state title in the inaugural season of the sport.

Lisa Koehler of Flathead and Eric Zahler of Butte High finished second and third behind Kessler in this week’s voting. The three coaches were instrumental in the debut of the pilot program in Montana, which is sponsored by the Atlanta Falcons and owner Arthur Blank.