Pleasants named Falcons Coach of the Week

Lithia Springs coach Kendra Pleasants has been a successful coach in several sports at Lithia Springs, including girls flag football and girls basketball. She is an asset both inside and outside of the classroom as well as on and off the field and those qualities helped her win the seventh Falcons coach of the week award.
She narrowly beat out Towers’ Clifton Gordon and Dodge County’s Clint Sanders. Her success on the field has translated into a Sweet 16 berth for the girls basketball team in 2019 and a state state runner-up effort in 2021 for the flag football team.
Coach Pleasants embodies the LSHS mission of ensuring high levels of learning for all students through Intentional Relationships, Immediate Relevancy, and Intense Rigor. Active in volunteer work, youth coaching in and around Douglas County.
As part of the Coach of the Week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the NFL and Atlanta Falcons will recognize ten (10) head high school varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in student-athletes lives on and off the field.
Each winning head coach will receive a $1,000 grant for their football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season. To nominate a deserving head coach for the remaining three weeks of the program, visit AtlantaFalcons.com/coachoftheweek.
********
Previous winners
Week 1 -- Kadale Jenkins, Jordan Vocational High School
Week 2 -- Lee Chomskis, Lincoln County High School
Week 3 -- Bruce Lane, Bethlehem Christian Academy
Week 4 -- Larry Harold, Central Gwinnett
Week 5 -- Jason Roquemore, Towns County High School
Week 6 -- Mark Kessler, Glacier High School
