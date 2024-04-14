Tiger Woods plans to play all four majors this year

AUGUSTA – Next up for Tigers Woods – the PGA Championship.

Woods said on Sunday following his fourth round at the Masters – his 100th overall here – that he intends to play the other three majors this year.

“I’m going to do my homework going forward at Pinehurst, Valhalla and Troon, but that’s kind of the game plan,” Woods said after finishing the tournament at 16-over par, last in the field by two strokes when he finished.

The PGA Championship will be played at Valhalla Country Club May 16-19. The U.S. Open will be played at Pinehurst No. 2 June 13-16. The British Open will be played at Royal Troon July 18-21.

Woods made the cut at the Masters, at 1-over par, to set the record for consecutive times qualifying for the weekend at 24 straight. However, he shot 82 and 77 on Saturday and Sunday. The third-round score was his worst-ever at the Masters.

Coming into the Masters, Woods has played only the Genesis Invitational, where he withdrew in the second round after six holes due to influenza. He played a total of 24 holes before getting around Augusta National for four rounds. His last tournament before Genesis was last year’s Masters, where he withdrew in the third round.