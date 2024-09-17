Breaking: Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been indicted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges
Masters expands broadcast coverage of third and fourth rounds next year

The Masters golf pin flag on the ninth green is seen with the scoreboard along the first fairway in the background at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Augusta, Georgia. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

The Masters golf pin flag on the ninth green is seen with the scoreboard along the first fairway in the background at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Augusta, Georgia. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
49 minutes ago

The 2025 Masters will include expanded broadcast coverage hours of the third and fourth rounds, Augusta National Golf Club announced Tuesday.

In partnership with CBS Sports, next year’s Masters will debut five additional hours of live coverage of the Saturday and Sunday rounds, bringing the total to 14 hours of weekend coverage on CBS and Paramount+, in addition to their digital feeds Thursday through Sunday.

CBS and Paramount+ will air the tournament live from 2–7 p.m. April 12 and April 13. It’s an increase of one hour for the third round. Additionally, two hours of live coverage have been added to both the third and fourth rounds on Paramount+ from noon to 2 p.m. Commercial time per hour will remain unchanged at four minutes.

“The Masters Tournament has had the great fortune of enjoying an extraordinary relationship with CBS Sports for nearly 70 years,” Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley said in a statement. “Alongside our friends at the network, we are pleased to extend the tournament’s weekend coverage and ultimately deliver more live golf for Masters fans.”

The 2025 Masters Tournament is scheduled for April 7-13.

Chris Vivlamore is the sports editor at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has served as reporter and editor at the AJC since 2003.

