The 2025 Masters will include expanded broadcast coverage hours of the third and fourth rounds, Augusta National Golf Club announced Tuesday.

In partnership with CBS Sports, next year’s Masters will debut five additional hours of live coverage of the Saturday and Sunday rounds, bringing the total to 14 hours of weekend coverage on CBS and Paramount+, in addition to their digital feeds Thursday through Sunday.

CBS and Paramount+ will air the tournament live from 2–7 p.m. April 12 and April 13. It’s an increase of one hour for the third round. Additionally, two hours of live coverage have been added to both the third and fourth rounds on Paramount+ from noon to 2 p.m. Commercial time per hour will remain unchanged at four minutes.