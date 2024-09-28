“Our Augusta community has suffered catastrophic and historic impact from Hurricane Helene. We currently are assessing the effects at Augusta National Golf Club.

“In the meantime, our focus and efforts are foremost with our staff, neighbors and business owners in Augusta. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as well as everyone throughout Georgia and the Southeast who have been affected.”

Photos and video of damage in Augusta have circulated, including along Washington Road and a flooded Rae’s Creek. Winds in excess of 80 miles per hour were recorded in the area. Several roads were closed. According to the Augusta Chronicle, nearly 225,000 in the area were without power as of Friday night.

The 2025 Masters is schedule for April 10-13.