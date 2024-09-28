Golf

Unspecified damage done to Augusta National as storm ravages area

The Savannah River that divides Georgia and South Carolina at a flood stage after Hurricane Helene made its way through Augusta overnight.

Credit: Provided by Tonya Bonitatibus

Credit: Provided by Tonya Bonitatibus

The Savannah River that divides Georgia and South Carolina at a flood stage after Hurricane Helene made its way through Augusta overnight.
By
1 hour ago

Hurricane Helene ravaged Augusta as part of its destructive path through Florida, Georgia and North Carolina on Friday with heavy rain and winds that caused flooding and power outages. Buildings were destroyed and a great number of trees were felled.

That included unspecified damage to Augusta National Golf Club, home of the Masters.

The club issued a statement from Chairman Fred Ridley on Saturday.

“Our Augusta community has suffered catastrophic and historic impact from Hurricane Helene. We currently are assessing the effects at Augusta National Golf Club.

“In the meantime, our focus and efforts are foremost with our staff, neighbors and business owners in Augusta. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as well as everyone throughout Georgia and the Southeast who have been affected.”

Photos and video of damage in Augusta have circulated, including along Washington Road and a flooded Rae’s Creek. Winds in excess of 80 miles per hour were recorded in the area. Several roads were closed. According to the Augusta Chronicle, nearly 225,000 in the area were without power as of Friday night.

The 2025 Masters is schedule for April 10-13.

About the Author

Follow Chris Vivlamore on twitter

Chris Vivlamore is the sports editor at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has served as reporter and editor at the AJC since 2003.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Helene leaves death, destruction in Georgia; flooding, power outages persist9m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Helene in Georgia: 11 dead, flooding widespread, over 1 million without power
Placeholder Image

Tracking Helene: Where is the storm now?
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy photo

Helene expected to reach South Georgia as a hurricane
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Masters expands broadcast coverage of third and fourth rounds next year
Scottie Scheffler completes his tour de force with Tour Championship victory
Theegala’s self-imposed penalty = $2.5 million loss
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

LIVE UPDATES
Helene in Georgia: 11 dead, flooding widespread, over 1 million without power
Children’s Healthcare to move all Egleston patients to new hospital Sunday
Judge halts Sapelo Island zoning referendum in blow to Gullah Geechee residents