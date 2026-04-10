Scottie Scheffler moved up the leaderboard Friday while reigning Masters' champion Rory McIlroy struggled during Round 2 of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in At...
The first round of the Tour Championship began Thursday at East Lake Golf Club.
Ahead of the Tour Championship in Atlanta, analyst Brandel Chamblee argues Tiger Woods' decision to reject LIV Golf may well have preserved the PGA Tour.
The 2026 Tour Championship will take place this weekend at East Lake Golf Club. Here’s what to know as the FedEx Cup playoffs conclude in Atlanta.
The PGA Tour announced its season-ending playoffs, starting in 2028, will have a different structure, feature some form of match play and will rotate sites.
SEA ISLAND - Evan Rogers entered the final round of the 105th Georgia Amateur Championship with the lead but steadfastly refused to take a peek at live scoring throughout Sund...
Time to apply for coveted 2027 Masters Tournament tickets at Augusta National runs for three weeks. Here’s what you need to know.
Retief Goosen reverted to a previous grip during his practice round. That adjustment helped him win the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at TPC Sugarloaf.
The former Masters and British Open champion holds a 3-point lead over two-time U.S. Open champ Retief Goosen.
Zach Johnson, who won the 2007 Masters, leads the senior tour's Mitsubishi Electric Classic at TPC Sugarloaf after the first round.
UGA star Jack Larkin Sr. will be inducted with superintendent William “Marsh” Benson, golf executive Steve Mona and LPGA Master Professional Carol Preisinger.