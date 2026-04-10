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Golf

Golf

PHOTOS: Tour Championship enters Round 2

PHOTOS: Tour Championship starts at East Lake

KEN SUGIURA

In LIV Golf’s apparent demise, the instrumental player was Tiger Woods

GOLF

What to know ahead of the 2026 Tour Championship at East Lake

PGA

East Lake out as permanent host for Tour Championship after 2027

GOLF

Rogers runs away with eight-shot win at 105th Georgia Amateur

GOLF

Masters lottery registration: 2027 ticket window open for limited time

GOLF

Retief Goosen changes putting grip, wins Mitsubishi Electric Classic

GOLF

Zach Johnson hangs onto lead at wild Mitsubishi Electric Classic

Masters champion Zach Johnson grabs first-round Mitsubishi Electric lead