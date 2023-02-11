Ralph Stokes first Black man elected president of Georgia golf association

Ralph Stokes of Marietta, a vice president with PGA Tour Superstore, was elected president of the Georgia State Golf Association on Saturday to become the first Black man to head the organization that oversees the state’s amateur game.
Stokes has served as the vice president for the past two years and his election was a foregone conclusion. when the election was held at the organization’s annual meeting at Cherokee Town and Country Club in Atlanta. A longtime supporter of the GSGA, Stokes has served on numerous committees and has been on the organization’s board of directors since 2017.
Stokes succeeds Charlie Anderson of Johns Creek served a two-year term and remains on the board as immediate past president.
“I am honored for the opportunity to serve the golfers of the great state of Georgia,” Stokes said. “I look forward to leading this association in our continued work of promoting and growing this great game while providing the needed support for our staff and volunteers.”
Stokes played football for coach Bear Bryant at Alabama from 1971-75. His community involvement includes service on a number of boards, including the Board of Visitors for the University of Alabama School of Commerce and Business, the Atlanta Public Golf Conservancy and the AT&T Classic Foundation. Stokes previously served as a member of the Board of Directors for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Special Olympics Georgia and the Atlanta County Club, as well as a Volunteer Trainer at MUST Ministries homeless shelter. He carries a 7.8 handicap index at Atlanta Country Club.
Ryan Grant of Johns Creek was elected vice president, and Phillip Clinkscales of Atlanta was reelected secretary-treasurer.
About the Author