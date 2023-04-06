X

Emotions are last obstacles for ‘87 champion Larry Mize to overcome

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Golf
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

AUGUSTA - The chance of rain at Augusta National on Friday is very high. The odds of Larry Mize becoming overwhelmed by emotions by his final competitive round at the Masters are even higher.

“(Friday) will be kind of a tough day,” Mize said. “I don’t know what to expect. I don’t know where the emotions will be, but it will be special. It will be a lot of fun.”

Mize, 64, announced this week that this would be his final Masters as a competitor. Since arriving on the property, the 1987 champion has experienced a roller-coaster of emotions. He broke down at the Champions Dinner and admitted that his nerves were on the edge while being announced on the first tee on Thursday.

“The competitor in you just loves to get out there and compete,” Mize said. “I just wish I could compete a little better.”

On Thursday, Mize was even par through the first four holes after a birdie at No. 3 and made the turn at 2 over. But he bogeyed the first three holes on the back nine and finished with a 79.

“There’s a reason this is my last Masters,” he said.

This is No. 40 for Mize – tying him with Jack Nicklaus for playing in the sixth-most Masters. He became the first Augusta native to win the event, famously chipping in from behind the 11th green to beat Greg Norman on the second playoff hole. Mize has often been asked to replicate that shot, but has always refused in order to keep the memory pure.

Mize finished third at the Masters in 1995 and has 11 top-25 finishes. He hasn’t made the cut here since 2017 and finds it more and more difficult to compete on the long, difficult layout, as was the case in Thursday’s first round.

“When I came here last year I knew it was going to be my last year or this year,” Mize said. “I guess after I played last year I came up with the decision that this will be my last.”

Wife Bonnie and their three sons were all on board with the decision and in attendance for the final go-round.

“I asked them what they thought and they were no help at all. (They said) whatever you want to do,” he said. “This is definitely the right time. It’s time to end my playing career here. They’ve been very supportive.”

Mize said he will continue to return each year to participate in the Par 3 Contest and attend the Champions Dinner. At Tuesday’s meal he was singled out on Tuesday by master of ceremonies Ben Crenshaw and overwhelmed by the reaction of his fellow champions.

“(Crenshaw) called me to warn me it was going to happen,” Mize said. “I felt pretty good. I knew it was going to be tough and I felt pretty good until the time came. Standing in front of all those guys and being in that room, I just couldn’t get it out. That’s how special it is. To be here for 40 years and to be in that Champions Dinner for 35 or whatever it is, it’s a special night.”

Expect more of that when he makes the final stroll to the 18th green.

About the Author

Follow Stan Awtrey on facebook

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP photo/Alex Brandon

Braves place Collin McHugh on the injured list, recall Jared Shuster 2h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Sergio Garcia has testy exchange in interview after opening round of Masters
1h ago

Credit: AP

The Hawks are back in the play-in tournament. Here’s what to know
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves excited to feed off the Truist Park crowd again in 2023

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves excited to feed off the Truist Park crowd again in 2023

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Brent Key ‘pleased’ with progression of three Georgia Tech quarterbacks
The Latest

‘Constant’ pain accompanies Tiger Woods in first round at Masters
30m ago
One hole, one broken club for Sandy Lyle
2h ago
Masters second-round pairings and tee times
8h ago
Featured

Credit: WSBTV Videos

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Egg drops, Stone Mountain’s sunrise...
3h ago
Braves excited to feed off the Truist Park crowd again in 2023
AJC’s ‘Dangerous’ Dwellings’ series receives national journalism award
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top