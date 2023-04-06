Emotions are last obstacles for ‘87 champion Larry Mize to overcome

“There’s a reason this is my last Masters,” he said.

This is No. 40 for Mize – tying him with Jack Nicklaus for playing in the sixth-most Masters. He became the first Augusta native to win the event, famously chipping in from behind the 11th green to beat Greg Norman on the second playoff hole. Mize has often been asked to replicate that shot, but has always refused in order to keep the memory pure.

Mize finished third at the Masters in 1995 and has 11 top-25 finishes. He hasn’t made the cut here since 2017 and finds it more and more difficult to compete on the long, difficult layout, as was the case in Thursday’s first round.

“When I came here last year I knew it was going to be my last year or this year,” Mize said. “I guess after I played last year I came up with the decision that this will be my last.”

Wife Bonnie and their three sons were all on board with the decision and in attendance for the final go-round.

“I asked them what they thought and they were no help at all. (They said) whatever you want to do,” he said. “This is definitely the right time. It’s time to end my playing career here. They’ve been very supportive.”

Mize said he will continue to return each year to participate in the Par 3 Contest and attend the Champions Dinner. At Tuesday’s meal he was singled out on Tuesday by master of ceremonies Ben Crenshaw and overwhelmed by the reaction of his fellow champions.

“(Crenshaw) called me to warn me it was going to happen,” Mize said. “I felt pretty good. I knew it was going to be tough and I felt pretty good until the time came. Standing in front of all those guys and being in that room, I just couldn’t get it out. That’s how special it is. To be here for 40 years and to be in that Champions Dinner for 35 or whatever it is, it’s a special night.”

Expect more of that when he makes the final stroll to the 18th green.