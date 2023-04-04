Desire to win Masters has become a hurdle for Justin Thomas

Thomas has made a combined 57 birdies or eagles over the last three years, tied for the most. His average first-round score is 73.3, not exactly a number that will rock the leaderboard. His best starting round was 66 in 2020, when he enjoyed his best finish.

“If I had to put a finger on it, in the past I would say there are times I’m between clubs or it’s a longer hole like No. 7 where I get out of position off the tee and I’m just making it a little too hard on myself,” he said. “Maybe I’m trying to force the issue, challenging a pin I don’t need to.”

Thomas ranks 147th on the PGA Tour in shots-gained putting, 71st in putting average and 57th in putts per round. It has led to a pedestrian season. He tied for 10th at the Valspar Championship, only his second top-10, and has fallen to No. 10 in the world rankings.

That led to his decision to try a new grip for his putter this week. It’s the same grip used by Rory McIlroy and is similar to one Thomas has used in the past. After seeing his father, PGA professional Mike Thomas, use the same grip last week while playing a casual round, Thomas decided to give it a shot.

“I’ve traveled with an identical backup every single week and I just threw it on there to see how it felt, to be perfectly honest, and it feels pretty good,” Thomas said. “So why fight it?”