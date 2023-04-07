Bulldog Straka’s mastery of Amen Corner keeps him around for weekend

AUGUSTA - Sepp Straka has turned a portion of Amen Corner – or Amen Ecke if you prefer – into his own little playground at the Masters and it has enabled the University of Georgia product to make the cut for the second straight year.
The bilingual Bulldog, who handled the first portion of his press conference in German before seamlessly finishing it in English, has been masterful on the opening holes of the back nine. His success there has enabled him to stay in red numbers through 36 holes.
He made five straight birdies (No. 12-16) on Thursday and birdies on No. 12-13 and 15 in the second round. In six career rounds at Augusta National, Straka has four birdies on the par-5 15th hole.
“We haven’t had any wind the last couple days, so without the wind I think those are very gettable holes,” Straka said. “No. 15, without any wind into, you can get to in two. Thirteen you kind of hug the corner and get there in two. Twelve, if you hit a good shot you’ve got a short birdie putt. They are pretty gettable and I was able to take advantage.”
Straka was especially proud of his approach shot at No. 13 where he drew it around some trees with the wind blowing off his left. “That was probably the best shot I hit around that stretch,” he said.
After getting to 4 under for the tournament after a birdie at 15, Straka finished by making a bogey on the final three holes – three-putting twice and hitting his tee shot behind a magnolia tree at No. 18 -- to finish at 1-under 143. He’ll easily make the cut, but won’t be in contention this weekend.
“Some pretty stupid mistakes, especially on the last three holes,” he said. “Just had mistakes you shouldn’t really do, but other than the mistakes, I felt like I played pretty well, hit the ball pretty well, so looking forward to the weekend.”
Straka said he feels a high comfort level at the Masters, even though this is only his second visit.He tied for 30th in 2022.
“I do love the place,” he said. “I am comfortable, but there’s just danger lurking everywhere, so you’ve always got to be pretty careful, too. It’s special, just like last year. These two days, the weather has been perfect. It’s been hot, no wind, so it’s been fun to play the course in these conditions. Anytime you can play, you’ve got to cherish it.”
Straka is one of eight players from the University of Georgia in the field. Harris English birdied the 18th hole to shoot 71 for the second straight day and stands at 2-under 142. Brian Harman shot 74 to finish 7 over and miss the cut.
Credit: Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com
Credit: Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com
