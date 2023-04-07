Bulldog Straka’s mastery of Amen Corner keeps him around for weekend

After getting to 4 under for the tournament after a birdie at 15, Straka finished by making a bogey on the final three holes – three-putting twice and hitting his tee shot behind a magnolia tree at No. 18 -- to finish at 1-under 143. He’ll easily make the cut, but won’t be in contention this weekend.

“Some pretty stupid mistakes, especially on the last three holes,” he said. “Just had mistakes you shouldn’t really do, but other than the mistakes, I felt like I played pretty well, hit the ball pretty well, so looking forward to the weekend.”

Straka said he feels a high comfort level at the Masters, even though this is only his second visit.He tied for 30th in 2022.

“I do love the place,” he said. “I am comfortable, but there’s just danger lurking everywhere, so you’ve always got to be pretty careful, too. It’s special, just like last year. These two days, the weather has been perfect. It’s been hot, no wind, so it’s been fun to play the course in these conditions. Anytime you can play, you’ve got to cherish it.”

Straka is one of eight players from the University of Georgia in the field. Harris English birdied the 18th hole to shoot 71 for the second straight day and stands at 2-under 142. Brian Harman shot 74 to finish 7 over and miss the cut.