Jake DeLeo named national player of week after 3-homer weekend

DeLeo was 5-for-12 with a double in addition to the three home runs. He scored six runs, drove in six and struck out once. The three home runs were more than he hit in either of his first two seasons – two in 181 at-bats as a freshman in 2021 and two in 77 at-bats as a sophomore last season.

DeLeo, who was ranked the No. 107 college prospect by the outlet D1Baseball prior to the start of the season, hit .286 last season, limited to 30 games due to injuries.