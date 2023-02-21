BreakingNews
Cops: 10-year-old shot while sleeping in SW Atlanta home targeted by gunfire
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Jake DeLeo named national player of week after 3-homer weekend

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

Georgia Tech outfielder Jake DeLeo was named national player of the week by the publication Collegiate Baseball Monday after hitting three home runs and batting .417 as the Yellow Jackets swept three home games from Miami (Ohio) on the opening weekend of the baseball season.

DeLeo was 5-for-12 with a double in addition to the three home runs. He scored six runs, drove in six and struck out once. The three home runs were more than he hit in either of his first two seasons – two in 181 at-bats as a freshman in 2021 and two in 77 at-bats as a sophomore last season.

DeLeo, who was ranked the No. 107 college prospect by the outlet D1Baseball prior to the start of the season, hit .286 last season, limited to 30 games due to injuries.

Tech plays at Georgia Southern Tuesday before a three-game home series against Tennessee Tech this weekend.

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Ozuna says mind clear, arm strong, and critical Braves fans ignored18h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Eli White hopes offensive tweaks help him earn spot on Braves’ roster
12h ago

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Bradley’s Buzz: Why does PECOTA hate the Braves? (Actually, it doesn’t)
22h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

How Joe Jiménez regained confidence after two rough seasons
17h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

How Joe Jiménez regained confidence after two rough seasons
17h ago

Credit: Eldon Lindsay/Georgia Tech Athle

Ja’von Franklin proving he’s not ‘just an underdog’
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: Eldon Lindsay/Georgia Tech Athle

Ja’von Franklin proving he’s not ‘just an underdog’
16h ago
Georgia Tech falls to No. 24 Florida State
23h ago
Georgia Tech defeats Division II Florida Tech with room to spare
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

How to support Atlanta Turkish community’s earthquake relief efforts
End-of-term Euro trip by Geoff Duncan delegation cost taxpayers more than $100K
What’s next in the Fulton grand jury probe: 5 things to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top