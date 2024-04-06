Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech lands commitment from Oklahoma QB

Georgia Tech fans cheer during a Block Party before a 2023 game. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech fans cheer during a Block Party before a 2023 game. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By
Updated 15 minutes ago

Georgia Tech football continued to build its future roster with the commitment of an Oklahoma quarterback.

Grady Adamson, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound rising senior at Deer Creek (Okla.) High School pledged to Tech on Saturday. The three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, had been offered a scholarship by Tech on March 28.

ExploreRead more about the Jackets

Over the past two seasons at DCHS in Edmond, Okla., Adamson has thrown for more than 4,000 yards and connected on 44 touchdown passes while leading the Antlers to back-to-back trips to the Class 6A-II state semifinals. He reportedly holds scholarship offers from Brigham Young, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, South Florida and Boston College, among others.

In February, Adamson was named to The Oklahoman’s 2025 Super 30 rankings.

Tech now has two commitments toward its 2025 signing class in Adamson and defensive lineman Andre Fuller (Grayson High School).

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta breaks U.S. women’s soccer ticket record

Credit: NYT

Eclipse forecast: clouds in North Georgia, clear skies in the south
2h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Aquarium

Gwinnett students get hands-on STEAM experience at Georgia Aquarium

Credit: Fulton County Animal Services

Fulton County’s animal service to Atlanta stops

Credit: Fulton County Animal Services

Fulton County’s animal service to Atlanta stops

Atlanta among fittest U.S. cities; 2 others in Georgia are unhealthiest
The Latest

Yellow Jackets have final tune-up before spring game
44m ago
Final Four revisited: Georgia Tech’s grueling ACC schedule before title run
Another Georgia Tech guard to transfer
Featured

If you take MARTA to or from the Atlanta airport, read this
Final Four serves up the usual menu of fun stories -- a look at today’s semifinals
1h ago
On home-opener day, Braves express gratitude for the unbelievable fan support