Georgia Tech lands commitment from Oklahoma QB

Georgia Tech football continued to build its future roster with the commitment of an Oklahoma quarterback.
Grady Adamson, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound rising senior at Deer Creek (Okla.) High School pledged to Tech on Saturday. The three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, had been offered a scholarship by Tech on March 28.
Over the past two seasons at DCHS in Edmond, Okla., Adamson has thrown for more than 4,000 yards and connected on 44 touchdown passes while leading the Antlers to back-to-back trips to the Class 6A-II state semifinals. He reportedly holds scholarship offers from Brigham Young, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, South Florida and Boston College, among others.
In February, Adamson was named to The Oklahoman’s 2025 Super 30 rankings.
Tech now has two commitments toward its 2025 signing class in Adamson and defensive lineman Andre Fuller (Grayson High School).
