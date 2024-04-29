Miles Kelly to reportedly explore future options this offseason

“I’ve tried to teach him how to play the right way,” Tech coach Damon Stoudamire said Feb. 14 after Tech lost at Notre Dame. “With playing the right way sometimes that might mean not forcing. Sometimes I think we get enamored with scoring buckets and different things and at the end of the day, man, you gotta learn how to play the game. I think that he’s done a really good job of buying into that.

“I think whatever happens to him when he leaves Georgia Tech he’s gonna be better for it. Because when he leaves here, he’s gonna have to know how to play with other players that are really good. It won’t always be like this for him. I think that’s what he’s learning, he’s processing. It’s every day evolving for him.”