Miles Kelly to reportedly explore future options this offseason

Georgia Tech junior guard Miles Kelly plans to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal and the 2024 NBA Draft, ESPN reported Sunday.
A 6-foot-6, 180-pound guard Stone Mountain product, Kelly averaged 13.9 points per game this past season and 14.4 points per game as a sophomore. The former Parkview High School and Hargrave Military Academy standout, who tested professional basketball waters in the summer of 2023 before opting to return to Tech for another season, shot 36.9% from the field as a junior and 32.1% from 3-point range.
Kelly, an honorable mention on the all-ACC team, scored 1,057 points which ranks 41st on Tech’s all-time scoring list. He had a 36-point game Feb. 10 at Louisville and a 30-point outing Feb. 28, 2023, at Syracuse. Kelly had 15 games scoring 20 points or more and suited up 95 times for the Yellow Jackets.
“I’ve tried to teach him how to play the right way,” Tech coach Damon Stoudamire said Feb. 14 after Tech lost at Notre Dame. “With playing the right way sometimes that might mean not forcing. Sometimes I think we get enamored with scoring buckets and different things and at the end of the day, man, you gotta learn how to play the game. I think that he’s done a really good job of buying into that.
“I think whatever happens to him when he leaves Georgia Tech he’s gonna be better for it. Because when he leaves here, he’s gonna have to know how to play with other players that are really good. It won’t always be like this for him. I think that’s what he’s learning, he’s processing. It’s every day evolving for him.”
