Georgia Tech defensive back reportedly hits the transfer portal

Georgia Tech defensive back Khari Gee (23) participates in a drill during their first day of spring football practice at the Brock Indoor Practice Facility, Monday, March 11, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)

By
Updated 0 minutes ago

Another Georgia Tech defender may be leaving the program.

According to multiple reports Friday, defensive back Khari Gee entered the NCAA’s transfer portal. Gee, a 6-foot-2, 191-pound junior, has spent two seasons with the Yellow Jackets.

Gee was a former four-star prospect out of Woodward Academy who originally signed with Notre Dame. After redshirting in 2021, he transferred to Tech and played 12 games in 2022, making six tackles. Gee played five snaps during the 2023 season and assisted on one tackle.

Tech has had 10 players enter the NCAA’s transfer portal since the annual spring game April 12.

