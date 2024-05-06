BreakingNews
After protests, Emory University to move commencement ceremony off campus
Georgia Tech weekly baseball report

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will close the regular season with a tough conference stretch which begins Friday at Clemson. (Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech Athletics)

31 minutes ago

­­­At the start of each week throughout ­­­the regular season, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will take a closer look at the Georgia Tech baseball team. Here’s a breakdown going into the week:

Record: 28-17, 12-12 ACC

Streak: Lost 1

RPI: 46

Last Week: 1-2

Friday: lost at Clemson 11-4; won at Clemson 14-12

Sunday: lost at Clemson 9-3

This week

Tuesday: vs. Auburn, 7 p.m.

Friday: vs. Duke, 6 p.m.

Saturday: vs. Duke, 4 p.m.

Sunday: vs. Duke, 1 p.m.

Week in review

Despite a memorable comeback full of offensive fireworks Friday, Tech’s weekend trip to Clemson was not one to remember.

The Jackets dropped the series with a loss Friday in the first game of a doubleheader and then dropped the rubber match Sunday. Tech pitching allowed 32 runs (all earned) in 27 innings, walked 11 hitters and surrendered 36 hits.

In Friday’s 11-4 defeat, Tech fell behind 10-3 before the fourth inning and starter Aeden Finateri was touched up for seven earned runs on seven hits in two innings. Starter Tate McKee gave up six earned runs in 3-1/3 during Sunday’s 9-3 loss.

The saving grace for the Jackets was Friday night’s win in which Tech scored four in the seventh, four in the eighth and then three in the ninth to claim a 14-12 victory. Drew Burress drove in six runs in that contest as part of a two-homer day. Mike Becchetti hit a two-run blast in the ninth to put Tech up for good.

Week ahead

It’s another important week for the Jackets in their quest to pad the resume and put themselves in solid position to make an NCAA Regional.

At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Tech hosts Auburn (22-24) looking to avenge a 12-8 loss April 16 at Auburn. The Tigers are just 3-7 since, but have an RPI of 49 meaning a win for the Jackets would be another feather in the cap as far as the chase for the postseason is concerned.

Tech will remain at home this weekend to host Duke for a three-game series starting Friday at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Blue Devils (32-14, 14-10 ACC) are on a three-game winning streak ahead of Tuesday’s trip to East Carolina. With an RPI of 22, Duke is ranked inside the top 10 in most major polls and has one of the league’s top pitching staffs in terms of ERA, WHIP and hits allowed per nine innings.

Tech, after a 1-2 weekend in league play, is five games back of first-place North Carolina in the ACC’s Coastal Division with six regular-season games remaining. But the Jackets only trail second-place teams Duke and Virginia by two games.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

BREAKING
