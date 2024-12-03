Georgia Tech athletic director in line for contract extension, per ESPN report

The Georgia Tech Athletic Association is working on a contract extension for Tech athletic director J Batt, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Batt was hired by Tech from Alabama in October 2022. His original contract gave him an annual salary of $750,000, and he received a signing bonus of $50,000. He also was eligible to receive up to $100,000 annually in performance incentives for hitting athletic, academic and financial performance goals set by Tech President Ángel Cabrera.

Any extension or potential new contract for Batt must be approved by the GTAA. The GTAA board of trustees has a meeting scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday.