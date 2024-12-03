Georgia Tech athletic director in line for contract extension, per ESPN report

The Georgia Tech Athletic Association is working on a contract extension for Tech athletic director J Batt, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.
Batt was hired by Tech from Alabama in October 2022. His original contract gave him an annual salary of $750,000, and he received a signing bonus of $50,000. He also was eligible to receive up to $100,000 annually in performance incentives for hitting athletic, academic and financial performance goals set by Tech President Ángel Cabrera.
Any extension or potential new contract for Batt must be approved by the GTAA. The GTAA board of trustees has a meeting scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday.
Batt reportedly was a candidate in November for the open athletic director position at South Carolina, according to 247Sports. If Batt were to leave the job voluntarily, Tech would be owed $750,000, per the terms of Batt’s contract.
The North Carolina graduate has ushered in a new era during a tumultuous time in college athletics. Tech hired Brent Key to coach the football program and Damon Stoudamire to lead the men’s basketball program, struck a sponsorship deal with Hyundai to rename the football stadium Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, helped created Tech football’s pregame party “Helluva Block Party” and created a new executive associate athletic director for player management role within the athletics department during Batt’s tenure.
Tech and the Alexander-Tharpe Fund, the school’s fundraising arm, launched the Full Steam Ahead campaign in October. The $500 million fundraising initiative includes projects to renovate of Bobby Dodd Stadium and the Zelnak Basketball Center.
In November, Batt was appointed chairman of the board of the College Football Hall of Fame, which is headquartered in Atlanta.
