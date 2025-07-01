Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

What to expect in new collegiate athletics world of revenue sharing

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has voiced his opinions on the changes coming to college football as a result of the House v. NCAA settlement.
The July 1 date has been circled on the calendars of university leaders and administrators around the nation. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

The July 1 date has been circled on the calendars of university leaders and administrators around the nation. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
By
1 hour ago

ATHENS — Collegiate sports officially entered into a new world when the clock struck midnight Tuesday.

The July 1 date has been circled on the calendars of university leaders and administrators around the nation, all aware of the new rules and stipulations that came out of the recent House v. NCAA settlement.

Cap in place

College football coaches and recruits were keenly aware of the date as well, the days of Wild West-style dealmaking giving way to negotiations involving direct payment from the respective schools being applied to the $20.5 million “cap.”

It was no coincidence that the University of Georgia unveiled its new NIL partnership with rights holder Learfield on Monday — an assurance that the school has positioned its athletes to maximize their personal brands for third-party deals that won’t apply to the cap allotment.

Outside of the recent recruiting pushes for commitments — and whatever tentative agreements were put into place — the new ruling landscape wouldn’t figure to be too noticeable within the athletic programs.

ExploreColleges can now directly pay athletes past and present. How could this transform sports?

Roster restrictions

Most all athletic programs have been proactive in ensuring their athletic program rosters will fall within the prescribed limits.

Some programs, such as Georgia’s football program, will take advantage of a clause that allows current athletes to finish out eligibility at the respective schools’ discretion.

Title IX, antitrust lawsuits

The newly formed College Sports Commission (CSC), headed by hand-picked CEO Bryan Seeley, braced for the lawsuits that will inevitably pop up to challenge the provisions with the hiring of John Bramlette on Monday. Bramlette, previously chief of staff and senior vice president of internal operations for MLB’s Washington Nationals, will serve as CSC’s head of operations and deputy general counsel.

Bramlette holds a degree from George Washington University Law School, which served him well in his MLB role advising Washington Nationals leadership on complex legal matters, including contract negotiations, compliance and litigation management.

The CSC is expected to provide leadership and counsel for schools, with a wave of Title IX and antitrust lawsuits expected to pop up in relation to the revenue sharing plans in place.

Adjusted budgets

College athletic departments have been modified and reshaped with roster restrictions and the $20.5 million cap in place, with some schools in better shape than others.

Additionally, a sports law and higher education expert said FBS schools are allocating millions of dollars in anticipation of the lawsuits

“They are trying to balance antitrust concerns with Title IX concerns, knowing that even if they are working toward equity, that it is not going to get there right away,” Todd Shumaker, who previously served on the NCAA’s enforcement staff, told Sportico last month.

“Like a lot of stuff in college sports, it is not if you are going to get sued but when you are going to get sued.”

ExploreNCAA House settlement sparks warnings we've heard before

Added scholarships

While roster size will be restricted, there will be no scholarship limits, opening the door for programs like Georgia to add scholarships.

UGA athletic director Josh Brooks said his Bulldogs’ programs will see more than 100 additional scholarships spread among the school’s 21 scholarship sports.

The added scholarships figure to make Georgia’s non-revenue programs even more competitive.

Other power conferences, notably the ACC and Big 12, have smaller media-rights packages than the SEC and Big Ten and thus less of a general revenue base in their respective athletic budgets.

Future models considered

The power conference commissioners expressed confidence in the new sports model in a Zoom call last month, but each acknowledged more changes are ahead.

“We know this transition will not be without challenges, and growing pains can be expected,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said on the June 9 call.

“Any time you go through change at this level — historic and monumental level — you can expect both challenges, growing pains, along with the opportunities that have now been introduced.”

Tennessee athletic director Danny White has been pitching a collective-bargaining model that would refer to players as employee-athletes.

White’s collective-bargaining vision, per a Yahoo article, would involve the creation of an employment organization that would partner with a players association to create a “modernized and improved ecosystem” for football and men’s basketball players.

Clearly, there would be challenges; as one sports administrator put it, “solutions are never simple.”

Indeed, and as this new collegiate sports model unfolds, there are sure to be tests that lead to iterations not yet conceived.

“I often say it’s progress over perfection,” Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said. “As (Sankey) stated in his earlier comments, there will be challenges we’ll deal with, but over time, we’ll meet those challenges and we’ll address them appropriately.”

About the Author

Mike is in his eighth season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 30 years of collegiate sports multimedia experience, 25 of them in the SEC including beat writer stops at Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee and now Georgia. Mike was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.

Follow Mike Griffith on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - A San Jose State Spartans player prepares to serve against the Air Force Falcons during the fifth set of an NCAA college volleyball match Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Eakin Howard, File)

Credit: AP

Funding of Olympic sports a bargaining chip as NCAA seeks antitrust help, AP sources say

NCAA considering proposal to allow college athletes, staff to bet on professional sports

With the current No. 2 recruiting class, Georgia football is having a hot June

Georgia football added 14 recruits in June, rising to No. 2 nationally. Top targets like Tyler Atkinson and Kaiden Prothro are still in play.

The Latest

“June is crazy. June has passed December in my mind, because we have 10 camp days, but we also have official visits,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. (Jason Getz/AJC 2924)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

After monster June, Georgia recruiting class may ‘only get better’ in July

Georgia recruiting class leans on brotherhood with 4 sibling commitments

Former Bulldog Charlie Condon named to 2025 All-Star Futures game roster

Featured

Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff (left) and Raphael Warnock — along with the other 45 members in the Democratic caucus — opposed the reconciliation bill that passed the Senate on Tuesday. The wide-ranging package extends tax cuts and slashes federal spending on safety net programs. (Ben Hendren for the AJC 2024)

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

Senate GOP passes budget bill Democrats describe as ‘a disaster’

Republicans in the U.S. Senate have passed the “big, beautiful bill” championed by President Donald Trump, with Vice President JD Vance casting the tiebreaking vote.

State Farm Arena top 5 globally in box office — behind only Sphere, MSG in U.S.

State Farm Arena brought in about $76.2 million across 60 events.

At a store that never closes, an armed comedian keeps the midnight watch

At JJ Food Mart on the west side of Atlanta, an armed comedian keeps the midnight watch. If you misbehave, Connell Daniels Jr. might put you on Instagram.