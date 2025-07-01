Explore Kell tight end commits to Georgia Tech

The base color of the new dark gray design pays homage to the institute’s past, present and future commitment to industry and technology. Metallic gold numerals are outlined in white, and the metallic Tech gold sleeve stripes are bisected by a white stripe.

All three jerseys include Tech’s interlocking GT logo on the collar with the ACC logo on the right side of the chest and Adidas’ three-stripe logo on the left side of the chest.

The white pants feature two metallic gold stripes running the full length of each leg, while the gold pants include a pair of white stripes on each leg, bisected by a gold stripe. The dark gray pants have two metallic gold leg stripes, bisected by a white stripe.

All three sets of pants include the interlocking GT logo on the right hip and Adidas logo on the left hip.

The Jackets will debut the uniforms Aug. 29 when they open the season at Colorado.