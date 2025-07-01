The Georgia Tech football team will have a new look for the 2025 season.
The Yellow Jackets’ new white, gold and dark gray uniforms were officially revealed Tuesday. The uniforms represent Tech’s first full uniform revamp since 2022 and feature Adidas’ Adizero X design.
The white jerseys include metallic gold numerals with navy trim and two metallic gold stripes on each sleeve. The gold jerseys are the reverse of the white jerseys, with white numerals and navy trim and white sleeve stripes. A metallic gold stripe bisects the two white sleeve stripes on the Tech gold jerseys.
The base color of the new dark gray design pays homage to the institute’s past, present and future commitment to industry and technology. Metallic gold numerals are outlined in white, and the metallic Tech gold sleeve stripes are bisected by a white stripe.
All three jerseys include Tech’s interlocking GT logo on the collar with the ACC logo on the right side of the chest and Adidas’ three-stripe logo on the left side of the chest.
The white pants feature two metallic gold stripes running the full length of each leg, while the gold pants include a pair of white stripes on each leg, bisected by a gold stripe. The dark gray pants have two metallic gold leg stripes, bisected by a white stripe.
All three sets of pants include the interlocking GT logo on the right hip and Adidas logo on the left hip.
The Jackets will debut the uniforms Aug. 29 when they open the season at Colorado.
