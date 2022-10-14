Georgia Tech hires J Batt from Alabama as new AD

Batt succeeds Todd Stansbury, who was dimissed after six years on Sept. 26 along with football coach Geoff Collins.

Batt emerged as the top candidate of a search that was completed in about 2 ½ weeks, an unusually quick turnaround for an AD hire. Tech President Ángel Cabrera and interim AD Frank Neville, who led the search with assistance from Parker Executive Search, valued a strong background in football and evidently put a premium on Batt’s time with the most successful program over the past 10-plus years.