Georgia Tech hires J Batt from Alabama as new AD

Georgia Tech has hired Alabama executive deputy athletic director J Batt as its new athletic director, a person familiar with the situation confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Batt has been at Alabama since 2017 and has been heavily involved in revenue generation as well as having oversight of several areas of internal operations, according to his bio on the Alabama athletics website.
Batt succeeds Todd Stansbury, who was dimissed after six years on Sept. 26 along with football coach Geoff Collins.
Batt emerged as the top candidate of a search that was completed in about 2 ½ weeks, an unusually quick turnaround for an AD hire. Tech President Ángel Cabrera and interim AD Frank Neville, who led the search with assistance from Parker Executive Search, valued a strong background in football and evidently put a premium on Batt’s time with the most successful program over the past 10-plus years.
Batt, who played soccer for North Carolina and was a part of its 2001 national championship team, will be in the athletic director chair for the first time in his career. He is said to be an administrator with vast potential, but will have a big decision on his plate as soon as he arrives.
The primary reason that Cabrera and Neville wanted to complete the AD search quickly was to give the new AD time to evaluate the football team and make a hire of a full-time coach to replace Collins.
Having been at Alabama since 2017, Batt likely knows Tech interim coach Brent Key, who has led the Yellow Jackets to back-to-back wins since being promoted, and certainly can get an in-depth assessment from Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban. Key was Alabama’s offensive line coach 2016-18 before coming to Tech.
Alabama has another potential candidate on its staff in offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, who was on the staffs of Tech coaches George O’Leary and Chan Gailey.
