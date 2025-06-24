Florida wide receiver joins Georgia Tech’s recruiting class

Georgia Tech has added another wide receiver to its 2026 recruiting class.
Jeffar Jean-Noel announced Tuesday on his Instagram page that he intends to play at Tech for the 2026 season. Jean-Noel is a 5-foot-10, 170-pound senior at American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Considered a 3-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, Jean-Noel has two dozen scholarship offers. He took an official recruiting visit to Tech in May.
Jean-Noel has 34 catches for 505 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games as a junior helping American Heritage win a state championship. He’s also a member of the school’s track and field team.
Jean-Noel joins tight end Jack Richerson (Marist); punter Jonathan Genty (Blessed Trinity); linebacker Kymani Morales (Fort Lauderdale, Florida); defensive lineman Alex Willis (Orlando, Florida); offensive linemen Bear Fretwell (Southeast Bulloch High) and Courtlin and Courtney Heard (East Coweta); wide receivers Kentrell Davis (Birmingham, Alabama), Isaac Obrokta (Rabun Gap-Nacoochee), Jeremy Winston Jr. (Rome) and Darnell Collins (Rome); running back Xavier Rucker (Allatoona); defensive backs Jaedyn Terry (Manchester), Traeviss Stevenson (Brooks County) and Ladarrious Crumity (Madison County in Florida); and linebacker CJ Gamble (Carrollton) as part of Tech’s ’26 recruiting class.
Tech’s recruiting class ranks 12th among ACC programs and 41st nationally.
