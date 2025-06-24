Florida wide receiver joins Georgia Tech’s recruiting class

Georgia Tech
Prospect is fifth receiver to commit to the Yellow Jackets.
Georgia Tech has added another wide receiver to its 2026 recruiting class. Jeffar Jean-Noel announced Tuesday that he intends to play at Tech for the 2026 season. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2023)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

1 hour ago

Georgia Tech has added another wide receiver to its 2026 recruiting class.

Jeffar Jean-Noel announced Tuesday on his Instagram page that he intends to play at Tech for the 2026 season. Jean-Noel is a 5-foot-10, 170-pound senior at American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Considered a 3-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, Jean-Noel has two dozen scholarship offers. He took an official recruiting visit to Tech in May.

Jean-Noel has 34 catches for 505 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games as a junior helping American Heritage win a state championship. He’s also a member of the school’s track and field team.

Jean-Noel joins tight end Jack Richerson (Marist); punter Jonathan Genty (Blessed Trinity); linebacker Kymani Morales (Fort Lauderdale, Florida); defensive lineman Alex Willis (Orlando, Florida); offensive linemen Bear Fretwell (Southeast Bulloch High) and Courtlin and Courtney Heard (East Coweta); wide receivers Kentrell Davis (Birmingham, Alabama), Isaac Obrokta (Rabun Gap-Nacoochee), Jeremy Winston Jr. (Rome) and Darnell Collins (Rome); running back Xavier Rucker (Allatoona); defensive backs Jaedyn Terry (Manchester), Traeviss Stevenson (Brooks County) and Ladarrious Crumity (Madison County in Florida); and linebacker CJ Gamble (Carrollton) as part of Tech’s ’26 recruiting class.

Tech’s recruiting class ranks 12th among ACC programs and 41st nationally.

Georgia Tech fans cheer during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Because of nondisclosure agreements, it's not known if Georgia Tech interim Athletic Director Jon Palumbo (right) — here shaking hands with baseball coach James Ramsey (left) at Ramsey's introductory news conference on Monday, June 9, 2025 — is a candidate for the full-time position. (Jason Allen/AJC)

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Carter Blalock, 6, runs through the splash fountain at Riverside Park Splash ’N Play in Roswell on Monday, June 23, 2025. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)

