Florida wide receiver joins Georgia Tech’s recruiting class

Georgia Tech has added another wide receiver to its 2026 recruiting class.

Jeffar Jean-Noel announced Tuesday on his Instagram page that he intends to play at Tech for the 2026 season. Jean-Noel is a 5-foot-10, 170-pound senior at American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Considered a 3-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, Jean-Noel has two dozen scholarship offers. He took an official recruiting visit to Tech in May.