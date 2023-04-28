X

Georgia’s Jalen Carter selected with 9th pick in NFL draft

Credit: AP

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

JALEN CARTER

Selection: First round (No. 9 overall), Philadelphia Eagles

Position: Defensive lineman

Ht., wt.: 6-3, 300

Class: Junior

Hometown: Apopka, Florida

Notable: Carter was under scrutiny entering the NFL draft after he pleaded no contest and was convicted on two misdemeanor charges related to a car crash that killed another player and a member of the team’s recruiting staff. Before those charges were made public, Carter was considered a candidate for the No. 1 overall pick. … Carter played in 38 games for Georgia, in which he produced 83 tackles, including six sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss. … Carter struggled with injuries in the 2022 season, but he played in 13 games and was voted first-team All-American on the four major teams (AP, FWAA, Walter Camp, Sporting News).

