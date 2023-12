Georgia places league-high 11 players on All-SEC teams

Georgia had a league-best 11 players on the All-SEC team, announced Tuesday.

The Bulldogs had four players named to the First Team. They were junior tight end Brock Bowers, junior center Sedrick Van Pran, redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Tate Ratledge and sophomore safety Malaki Starks.

The Bulldogs had seven players named to the Second Team. They were junior quarterback Carson Beck, senior offensive lineman Xavier Truss, sophomore defensive lineman Mykel Williams, junior defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse, junior linebacker Smael Mondon, junior defensive back Kamari Lassiter and senior STAR Tykee Smith.