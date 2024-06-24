Four local swimmers qualify for Paris Olympics

Four local swimmers, including three from the University of Georgia have qualified for the 2024 Olympics after the U.S. Trials.

Representing Team USA will be Luca Urlando, Nic Fink and Chase Kalisz, all from Georgia, and Brooks Curry, from Dunwoody.

Urlando, a 22-year-old rising senior at UGA, was confirmed for Team USA after a second-place finish in the 200-meter butterfly on Wednesday.