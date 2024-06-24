Four local swimmers qualify for Paris Olympics

Four local swimmers, including three from the University of Georgia have qualified for the 2024 Olympics after the U.S. Trials.
Representing Team USA will be Luca Urlando, Nic Fink and Chase Kalisz, all from Georgia, and Brooks Curry, from Dunwoody.
Urlando, a 22-year-old rising senior at UGA, was confirmed for Team USA after a second-place finish in the 200-meter butterfly on Wednesday.
Fink, a 30-year-old Georgia alum, will compete in the 100-meter breaststroke. He will also compete 4x100 medley relay.
Kalisz, also a 30-year-old Georgia alum, was named to the team on Sunday in the 400-meter individual medley. He has an Olympic gold and an Olympic silver medal in the 400m IM.
In addition, the 23-year-old Curry will compete in the 4x200 freestyle relay. The LSU swimmer competed in the 2020 Olympics.
