Brandon Dorlus is last Falcons rookie draft pick waiting to see playing time

Falcons coach Raheem Morris has a philosophy about not sending young players into the teeth of the offense or defense before they are ready.

“I’m going to generalize it just for that position and that interior position like we’ve done before here, but that is just a grown man’s position,” Morris said. “When you’re talking about the interior of any line, whether it be guards, whether it be a center, whether it be just a (defensive) tackle position, it’s very rare we’re able to (play rookies early).”

Ruke Orhorhoro, who was taken in the second round (35th overall) out of Clemson, didn’t play until the Tampa Bay game Oct. 3.

Morris’ rule is not written in stone.

“We’ve seen (guard) Chris Lindstrom do it,” Morris said. “I believe (guard Matthew) Bergeron did it last year. On the (defensive) front, Grady (Jarrett) had a role (as a rookie in 2016), but he wasn’t out there all the time.”

With six veteran defensive linemen in Jarrett, David Onyemata, Eddie Goldman, Ta’Quon Graham, Kentavius Street and Zach Harrison, Morris felt the Falcons had the luxury of not playing Orhorhoro and Dorlus, who was taken in the fourth round (109th overall) out of Oregon.

“(We are) able to give those guys the opportunity to learn on the grass versus some of the best guards in the business we feel, in Bergeron and Chris Lindstrom,” Morris said. “When they get ready to do those things – assuming that the numbers fit up the right way – you’ll be able to get those guys on the grass (on game day).”

Dorlus is waiting for his turn while working on the scout team.

“I’m taking every opportunity that I get on the field to show what I’ve been working,” Dorlus said. “I’ve been attacking the weight room. I feel like those days that we have before we put the pads on, we take those days as game days. We attack it like it’s a game for us.”

This week in practices Dorlus is filling the role of Tampa Bay defensive tackle Calijah Kancey.

“Giving them a great look,” Dorlus said. “I feel like I’m getting better going against the starters every day.”

Morris had All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald when he was the defensive coordinator with the Rams from 2021-23.

“The biggest difference in those guys is the physical mentality that it requires to do their job on an every-day basis when you’re talking about approach to practice and approach to the games,” Morris said.

Outside linebacker Bralen Trice, who was taken in the third round (74th overall) out of Washington, was headed for a rotational role before his season-ending torn ACL injury Aug. 11 in an exhibition game against Miami.

Linebacker JD Bertrand, a fifth-round pick (143rd overall) from Notre Dame, played the most snaps early. He has played 60 defensive snaps and 138 special-teams snaps.

Wide receiver Casey Washington, a sixth-round pick (187th overall) out of Illinois, played 15 snaps on special teams against Tampa Bay and Kansas City. He received his first plays from scrimmage against the Seahawks.

Defensive tackle Zion Logue, a sixth-round pick (197th overall) from Georgia, was signed off the practice by the Bills. He has played 30 defensive snaps and six special-teams snaps in two games in Buffalo.

Jarrett believes that Orhorhoro and Dorlus are making progress.

“I think they are getting better every week,” Jarrett said. “The more they play they’ll get better, especially Ruke. Brandon is putting in work every day. He’s still working in the weight room. Working hard against the offense here in practice. Whenever he gets his opportunity, I’m sure he’ll be ready.”

As the veteran, Jarrett has been supportive.

“It’s awesome to see their growth,” Jarrett said. “The more time (Dorlus) spends in the building, the more time he spends in the weight room, the more time he spends on the field will elevate his game. Making the work count, not just counting the days.”

Orhorhoro’s role has increased.

“It’s improved,” Morris said. “He started off with that role, then it’s kind of moved to just playing in the rotation. He’s really moving forward (in the) right direction. He’s doing some really good things. Doing some things that are correctable.”

Dorlus is up next.

“Really excited (about) where he is,” Morris said. “Dorlus has been in practice. He’s itching at the bit to get up there and get a chance. He’s done some nice things in practice. He’s done some nice things from a developmental standpoint, just like Ruke did in the early part of the season.”

Dorlus has practiced in several spots.

“Honestly, it all depends on what team we are playing,” Dorlus said. “What the scheme is that we are going against. I’ve faced from (left tackle) Jake (Matthews) all the way to (right tackle) Kaleb (McGary) to (right guard) Chris (Lindstrom). I’m all over the place. I try to give them best look that I can. Make sure these boys go out there and protect (quarterback) Kirk (Cousins) and put up good numbers.”

Dorlus has drawn some inspiration from Orhorhoro, who’s seen his snaps increase.

“We both came in together,” Dorlus said. “We know what the goal was. We both were inactive. The goal was to get to the active spot, get on the field and get playing time. I’m happy for him. For Ruke, this is like a dream. Put a helmet on, put that jersey on and not wear a scout-team jersey.”