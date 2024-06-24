Two Georgia track athletes qualify for Paris Olympics

Butler finished second in the 400m final with a time of 49.71, which topped her school record of 49.79 from this year’s SEC Championships. Professionals Kendall Ellis (49.46) and Alexis Holmes (49.71) finished first and third, respectively, to complete Team USA’s 400m squad.

Orji, who competed for Georgia from 2015-18, placed second in the triple jump on Saturday to earn a spot on Team USA. Orji was fourth in the triple jump at the 2016 Games and seventh at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.