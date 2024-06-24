Breaking: Nearly 4M to pass through ATL airport over Independence Day period
Two Georgia track athletes qualify for Paris Olympics

Aaliyah Butler wins a heat women's 400-meter run during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials Friday, June 21, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

1 hour ago

Aaliyah Butler and Keturah Orji are headed to Paris.

The Georgia track and field athletes earned spots on Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Butler, the Georgia sophomore sprinter, topped her own school record and secured a spot on Team USA in the 400-meter dash on the third day of the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials in Eugene, Ore., Sunday.

Butler finished second in the 400m final with a time of 49.71, which topped her school record of 49.79 from this year’s SEC Championships. Professionals Kendall Ellis (49.46) and Alexis Holmes (49.71) finished first and third, respectively, to complete Team USA’s 400m squad.

Orji, who competed for Georgia from 2015-18, placed second in the triple jump on Saturday to earn a spot on Team USA. Orji was fourth in the triple jump at the 2016 Games and seventh at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.

About the Author

Chip Towers covers the Georgia Bulldogs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

