Georgia is counting on strong recruiting class led by Asa Newell as it aims for return to NCAA party

Georgia (20-17, 6-12 SEC)

After taking over a Georgia team that finished 6-26 under former coach Tom Crean in 2021-22, coach Mike White earned a 10-win jump to 16-16 two years ago and then took the Bulldogs to the NIT and 20 wins last season. Georgia's goal is its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2015 and three returning starters, combined with a strong recruiting class led by 6-foot-11 freshman Asa Newell, make that a realistic expectation. The returning starters are sophomores: guards Silas Demary Jr. and Blue Cain and forward Dylan James.

Players to watch

Newell, a forward from Destin, Florida, is one of the top recruits in school history. Newell provided a preview of how quickly he may make a big impact as a freshman by leading Georgia with 20 points in an 86-59 exhibition win at Charlotte on Saturday. Demary, the team's top returning scorer with 9.7 points per game last season, added 15 in the exhibition.

Departures and arrivals

Transfer Tyrin Lawrence (graduate, G, 6-4, 13.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg) started 80 games in four seasons at Vanderbilt. White must replace his only two scorers in double figures for the 2023-24 season, Noah Thomasson (13.1) and Jabri Abdur-Rahim (12.2). Center Somto Cyril (6-11) is a native of Enugu, Nigeria, who finished his high school career at Atlanta's Overtime Elite. Cyril had seven rebounds and three blocks against Charlotte.