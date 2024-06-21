Former Georgia Tech star Christopher Eubanks makes Team USA for Olympics

Former Georgia Tech men’s tennis star Christopher Eubanks was selected as one of 11 Americans who will head to Paris in July as part of the U.S. Olympic tennis team, it was announced Thursday.

The Olympic tennis competition is scheduled take place July 27-Aug. 4 on the clay courts of Roland Garros Stadium.

Eubanks will make his Olympic debut along with five other first-time Olympians on the team. The Atlanta native made his deepest run at Wimbledon in 2023, defeating two top-15 seeds to reach the quarterfinals of the Grand Slam. The run came after Eubanks collected his first ATP Tour title, claiming the Mallorca Championship trophy earlier that month.