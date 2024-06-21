Former Georgia Tech star Christopher Eubanks makes Team USA for Olympics

Former Georgia Tech men’s tennis star Christopher Eubanks was selected as one of 11 Americans who will head to Paris in July as part of the U.S. Olympic tennis team, it was announced Thursday.
The Olympic tennis competition is scheduled take place July 27-Aug. 4 on the clay courts of Roland Garros Stadium.
Eubanks will make his Olympic debut along with five other first-time Olympians on the team. The Atlanta native made his deepest run at Wimbledon in 2023, defeating two top-15 seeds to reach the quarterfinals of the Grand Slam. The run came after Eubanks collected his first ATP Tour title, claiming the Mallorca Championship trophy earlier that month.
Currently ranked No. 44 in the world, Eubanks reached a career-high ranking of No. 29 in July 2023.
The former Tech standout turned professional in 2017. He was a two-time All-American and twice named ACC player of the year. Eubanks currently is competing in the Terra Wortmann Open in Germany and secured a quarterfinals spot, defeating defending champion Alexander Bublik in three sets. He was scheduled to face No. 42 Zhizhen Zhang on Friday.
The U.S. Olympic tennis team consists of four singles players each in the men’s and women’s draws, two men’s doubles teams, two women’s doubles teams and one mixed doubles team.
