'Bring it': Braves fans, both famous and not, are ready for the playoffs

1 hour ago
Atlanta Braves fans have been treated to a season like none other, with records falling right and left, and new categories being created for players’ performances.

Their loyalty is now being rewarded with home field advantage in the National League Division Series and the chance to see their favorite team bring home another World Series trophy.

Fans both well-known and unknown (to the masses) have taken to social media to offer their support, share their memories, and add a few taunts for the Philadelphia Phillies, the team standing in the Braves’ way right now.

✍🏾Dear Philadelphia Phillies 🗣️BRING IT #atlantabraves

Posted by Patrick Slaton on Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Fans are even packing Truist Park to watch post-season workouts and show their support.

Headed down to Truist Park for the second of three Braves intrasquad games. Saw a lot of homers, some AAA Gwinnett...

Posted by Blake Silvers on Wednesday, October 4, 2023

I don't even know where to start with this post. It sounds silly but I'm completely serious. And I want to remember...

Posted by Kam Roberts on Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Looks like my #AtlantaBraves have a baseball playoff date with the #PhiladelphiaPhillies beginning this weekend. In my #BartScott voice, "CAN'T WAIT!!!" #GoBraves #ChopOn 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽

Posted by Michael Clayton Harris on Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Whether you’re a diehard fan or just jumped on the bandwagon, we have all you need to know about the Braves:

