‘Bring it’: Braves fans, both famous and not, are ready for the playoffs

Atlanta Braves fans have been treated to a season like none other, with records falling right and left, and new categories being created for players’ performances.

Their loyalty is now being rewarded with home field advantage in the National League Division Series and the chance to see their favorite team bring home another World Series trophy.

Fans both well-known and unknown (to the masses) have taken to social media to offer their support, share their memories, and add a few taunts for the Philadelphia Phillies, the team standing in the Braves’ way right now.

No pressure, @Braves, but let’s finish out this amazing regular season with five more wins! Superfan Jimmy Carter will be watching. Cake, peanut butter ice cream, and an Atlanta Braves victory would make his 99th birthday on Sunday complete. #JimmyCarter99 pic.twitter.com/wobgf9gS23 — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) September 27, 2023

Woke up feeling like a CHAMP today! 😎 @Braves pic.twitter.com/cx2Hmseabj — The Fox Theatre (@TheFoxTheatre) October 1, 2021

Fans are even packing Truist Park to watch post-season workouts and show their support.

What a day.... married this morning, Now we in Atlanta watching the braves have a scrimmage!! @carrieshawnee got a baseball! Best day ever!! 💍 ⚾ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2UBizrMoe — Jeremy! ™️ (@JustJeremyHeyYo) October 5, 2023

Headed down to Truist Park for the second of three Braves intrasquad games. Saw a lot of homers, some AAA Gwinnett... Posted by Blake Silvers on Wednesday, October 4, 2023

I don't even know where to start with this post. It sounds silly but I'm completely serious. And I want to remember... Posted by Kam Roberts on Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Looks like my #AtlantaBraves have a baseball playoff date with the #PhiladelphiaPhillies beginning this weekend. In my #BartScott voice, "CAN'T WAIT!!!" #GoBraves #ChopOn 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Posted by Michael Clayton Harris on Wednesday, October 4, 2023

I'm rooting for the Braves, because I've been a Braves fan since they announced their move from Milwaukee to Atlanta. I.e., for about 60 years. https://t.co/M2OiFxXkMw — ⚓ 𝑾𝒉𝒂𝒕𝑺𝒒𝒖𝒊𝒏𝒌𝒚𝑬𝒚𝒆? ⚓ (@WhatSquinkyEye) October 6, 2023

Whether you’re a diehard fan or just jumped on the bandwagon, we have all you need to know about the Braves:

