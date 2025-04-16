A by-the-numbers look at Atlanta United’s (2-3-3) match at Philadelphia (4-3-1), scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Subaru Park. Atlanta United is 0-1-1 on the road. Philadelphia is 2-1-1 at home.
Goals
Atlanta United has 11 goals (two were own goals), led by Emmanuel Latte Lath’s five. Vancouver leads MLS with 17.
Philadelphia has 13 goals, six scored by Tai Baribo. Several teams are tied for last with six goals.
What does it mean? Atlanta United’s offense continues to malfunction. It has been shut out three times.
Expected goals
Atlanta United has 14.92 expected goals. Vancouver leads (20.58).
Philadelphia has 16.87 expected goals. New England is last (5.8).
What does it mean? Atlanta United should have six more goals than it has scored. Remember, two were own goals. Though the Union have scored more than Atlanta United, it should have scored at least four more.
Goals allowed
Atlanta United has allowed 13 goals. Four teams are tied for first (6).
Philadelphia has allowed nine goals. D.C. United ranks last (18).
What does it mean? Atlanta United’s season-long pattern of making individual mistakes cost them at least one point against New England because it gave up a penalty kick that turned a 0-0 draw into a 1-0 loss.
Expected goals allowed
Atlanta United has 11.2 expected goals allowed. Vancouver leads (6.9).
Philadelphia has 7.3 expected goals allowed. San Jose is last (16.3).
What does it mean? Atlanta United’s goal difference should be plus-4, according to its expected goals. Instead, it is minus-2 because of its offensive inefficiencies combined with its defensive miscues.
Key passes
Atlanta United has 86 key passes, sixth most in the league. Vancouver leads (97).
Philadelphia has 91 key passes. Toronto is last (46).
What does it mean? Atlanta United’s ratio of key passes to goals continue to decrease, dropping from 7:1 to close to 9.5:1. This will be Philadelphia’s second match since it traded attacking midfielder Daniel Gazdag to Columbus. He had two assists and 11 key passes. The Union were beaten 1-0 last week by NYCFC. Philadelphia had 17 shots, three on goal and created 13 chances. Quinn Sullivan created a team-high five.
Shots
Atlanta United has 110 shots. San Jose leads (139).
Philadelphia has 128 shots. Toronto is last (65).
What does it mean? Atlanta United is scoring on one of every 12 shots, down from last week’s one of every 10. Philadelphia is scoring on one of every 10 shots. Atlanta United’s non-penalty expected goals minus goals scored is minus-3.3. Philadelphia is minus-0.5. Portland leads (2.6) and Montreal is last (minus-4.9). It has scored just four goals.
Shots on goal
Atlanta United has 40 shots on goal. San Jose leads (53).
Philadelphia has 45 shots on goal, fourth most in MLS. Houston is last (17).
What does it mean? Atlanta United’s percentage of shots on goal from shots (36%) has decreased by 5% from four matches ago before it played Cincinnati. Philadelphia is putting 35% of its shots on goal.
Part of its inefficiency is Atlanta United is converting less than 1.0 of its 2.9 Big Chances per Game, according to sofascore.com. Philadelphia is averaging 3.1 Big Chances per Game, and converting 1.1.
Shots allowed and shots on goal allowed
Atlanta United has allowed 84 shots, 39 on goal. Vancouver leads in shots allowed (62) and shots on goal allowed (18).
Philadelphia has allowed 77 shots, 22 on goal. Charlotte has allowed the most shots (130), and San Jose leads in shots on goal allowed (49).
What does it mean? Atlanta United’s defense has dropped to last in the league percentage of shots on target (46.4). Philadelphia’s is 28.6%, fourth-lowest.
Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule
Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2
March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0
March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0
March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1
March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2
March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3
April 5 Atlanta United 1, Dallas 1
April 12 New England 1, Atlanta United 0
April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, FOX
May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX
May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple
May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple
May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple
May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1
July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup
Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup
Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup
Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple
Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple
Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple
