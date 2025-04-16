What does it mean? Atlanta United’s offense continues to malfunction. It has been shut out three times.

Expected goals

Atlanta United has 14.92 expected goals. Vancouver leads (20.58).

Philadelphia has 16.87 expected goals. New England is last (5.8).

What does it mean? Atlanta United should have six more goals than it has scored. Remember, two were own goals. Though the Union have scored more than Atlanta United, it should have scored at least four more.

Goals allowed

Atlanta United has allowed 13 goals. Four teams are tied for first (6).

Philadelphia has allowed nine goals. D.C. United ranks last (18).

What does it mean? Atlanta United’s season-long pattern of making individual mistakes cost them at least one point against New England because it gave up a penalty kick that turned a 0-0 draw into a 1-0 loss.

Expected goals allowed

Atlanta United has 11.2 expected goals allowed. Vancouver leads (6.9).

Philadelphia has 7.3 expected goals allowed. San Jose is last (16.3).

What does it mean? Atlanta United’s goal difference should be plus-4, according to its expected goals. Instead, it is minus-2 because of its offensive inefficiencies combined with its defensive miscues.

Key passes

Atlanta United has 86 key passes, sixth most in the league. Vancouver leads (97).

Philadelphia has 91 key passes. Toronto is last (46).

What does it mean? Atlanta United’s ratio of key passes to goals continue to decrease, dropping from 7:1 to close to 9.5:1. This will be Philadelphia’s second match since it traded attacking midfielder Daniel Gazdag to Columbus. He had two assists and 11 key passes. The Union were beaten 1-0 last week by NYCFC. Philadelphia had 17 shots, three on goal and created 13 chances. Quinn Sullivan created a team-high five.

Shots

Atlanta United has 110 shots. San Jose leads (139).

Philadelphia has 128 shots. Toronto is last (65).

What does it mean? Atlanta United is scoring on one of every 12 shots, down from last week’s one of every 10. Philadelphia is scoring on one of every 10 shots. Atlanta United’s non-penalty expected goals minus goals scored is minus-3.3. Philadelphia is minus-0.5. Portland leads (2.6) and Montreal is last (minus-4.9). It has scored just four goals.

Shots on goal

Atlanta United has 40 shots on goal. San Jose leads (53).

Philadelphia has 45 shots on goal, fourth most in MLS. Houston is last (17).

What does it mean? Atlanta United’s percentage of shots on goal from shots (36%) has decreased by 5% from four matches ago before it played Cincinnati. Philadelphia is putting 35% of its shots on goal.

Part of its inefficiency is Atlanta United is converting less than 1.0 of its 2.9 Big Chances per Game, according to sofascore.com. Philadelphia is averaging 3.1 Big Chances per Game, and converting 1.1.

Shots allowed and shots on goal allowed

Atlanta United has allowed 84 shots, 39 on goal. Vancouver leads in shots allowed (62) and shots on goal allowed (18).

Philadelphia has allowed 77 shots, 22 on goal. Charlotte has allowed the most shots (130), and San Jose leads in shots on goal allowed (49).

What does it mean? Atlanta United’s defense has dropped to last in the league percentage of shots on target (46.4). Philadelphia’s is 28.6%, fourth-lowest.

