Brionna Jones, Allisha Gray power Dream past Liberty in statement win

A heavy dose of Brionna Jones in the paint and strong shooting night from Allisha Gray helped the Atlanta Dream defeat the New York Liberty 90-81 on Sunday afternoon in Gateway Center Arena.
With the win, the Dream earned their first victory against the Liberty this season and their first against a top five team in the league. The Dream also improved to 7-2 at home this season and poured in a season-high 62 points in paint in the contest.
Managing a 73-60 lead despite the Liberty gaining traction, Gray hit a pair of free throws before Jordin Canada secured a defensive rebound, pushed the pace and found the two-time All-Star for a layup to put the Dream up 77-60 with 6:28 to play in regulation.
The Liberty managed to cut the deficit to as few as nine points 91-80, after a 3-pointer from Marine Johannès. However, the Dream sealed the victory against the reigning WNBA champs.
Jones led a Dream team that finished with five players in double figures, notching a season-high 21 points. Gray finished with 20 points, followed by Canada with 15, Brittney Griner with 14 and Naz Hillmon with 10 off the bench.
Jones scored seven of the Dream’s first nine points of the third quarter when the three-time All-Star finished on a three-point play at the free-throw line, giving the Dream a 54-40 advantage. The Dream eventually led by as many as 17 a few possessions later.
However, New York’s Breanna Stewart became more aggressive, getting to the rim and to the free throw line for seven points in the quarter to cut the Dream’s deficit to 63-53 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Dream maintained their hot start in the second quarter. They swarmed the Liberty and established a 19-2 run from the first quarter that was accented by Jones’ fadeaway jumper, giving the Dream a 41-21 lead. Over the last 4:55, the Liberty found some rhythm offensively. Ionescu, who went scoreless in the first quarter, drained her first four points of the game that included a three to help New York cut the deficit to 13.
The Dream held the Liberty to their lowest scoring output in the second quarter this season and led 47-34 at the break.
The Dream jumped out to an early 20-14 lead before Stewart nailed a 3-pointer and pair of free throws to cut the Dream’s lead to 22-19. However, the Dream ended the frame on a 9-2 run and led 29-19 with 24 of their points coming in the paint.
The Dream will return to action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against the Seattle Storm.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
