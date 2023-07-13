What we learned: Atlanta United’s formation here to stay - with adjustments

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- A hot goalkeeper and two early goals were enough to prevent Atlanta United from winning its third consecutive match.

Instead, New England took advantage of two Atlanta United errors to score twice in the first 10 minutes and then relied on goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic to save 10 of Atlanta United’s 11 shots on goal to preserve a 2-1 win at Gillette Stadium Wednesday. The only shot he couldn’t save was hit by Machop Chol in the third minute of stoppage time. The 11 shots on goal were an Atlanta United record in a road match.

“At the end of the day, it’s a tough place to play,” midfielder Amar Sejdic said. “Rather than have excuses. I think there’s just a lot of good things to learn from this and kind of good momentum to go into Saturday to be hungry and to win a rivalry game.”

Atlanta United (9-6-8) will host Orlando on Saturday.

Here are five things learned:

Formation here to stay. Atlanta United started with three centerbacks for the third consecutive game. New England had game-planned for it by switching the point of attack from one side of the field to the other and creating overloads. It caused Atlanta United a lot of problems in the opening 15 minutes and contributed to the attack that led to the Revs’ first goal, scored by Matt Polster in the fourth minute.

Atlanta United solved it by switching more to two centerbacks with fullbacks and wingers. It then took control of the game. It finished with more possession (53.5%), shots (24-16), shots on goal (11-6) and expected goals (1.6-1.4).

Manager Gonzalo Pineda said after the match that next week the team will work on how to more organically be able to switch between playing three centerbacks and two during games. The team has the personnel to do so. Ronald Hernandez was the player against New England who would move switch between playing as a centerback and a fullback.

Rally attempted. Despite being behind by two goals after nine minutes, Atlanta United didn’t give up.

Sejdic said the players were frustrated but then focused on how to adjust mentally and tactically.

“Then the second half came along and I really think we dictated the tempo,” he said.

Atlanta United put a game’s worth of shots (16) on New England’s goal in the second half.

“We shot a lot on goal, a lot of shots from outside and inside the box,” Pineda said. “I thought we deserved a goal a little earlier, which could have been better for us to chase the game. But we couldn’t score the good chances we had...”

Petrovic’s heroics. After Chol finished his post-game media interview, he said, “that goalkeeper,” and shook his head.

That goalkeeper was Petrovic, who saved 10 of Atlanta United’s shots. The only shot that got past him was Chol’s goal in the third minute of stoppage time.

Petrovic showed his versatility.

He blocked a close-range volley by Brooks Lennon in the first half. He stopped several long-range shots by Thiago Almada throughout. He pushed a headed shot over the bar by Chol in the second half. He closed down angles on shots by Derrick Etienne and Chol, forcing them wide, in the second half. Falling backward, he prevented a headed shot by JuanJo Purata from crossing the line.

He played like the best goalkeeper in MLS, which many consider him to be.

“It was inevitable that one was eventually going to go in but it’s unfortunate that came in at the last play of the game,” Sejdic said.

Almada’s effort. Almada didn’t score, but he performed fantastically.

The attacking midfielder had a career-high in shots (9) and shots on goal (5). He also created six chances for teammates.

Petrovic proved his equal, on Wednesday, keeping him on eight goals and 10 assists.

Impact on standings. Atlanta United fell to sixth in the East with its loss, combined with Cincinnati’s draw with Red Bulls and Philadelphia’s victory against Nashville. The Five Stripes have 35 points, one more than Orlando, which it will host on Saturday. Atlanta United trails second-place New England by five points and third-place Nashville by three points.

