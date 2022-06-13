ajc logo
X

Three Atlanta United players have resumed training

Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa #5 follows the ball during the match against Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, United States on Sunday April 10, 2022. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta United)

Credit: Dakota Williams/Atlanta United

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa #5 follows the ball during the match against Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, United States on Sunday April 10, 2022. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta United)

Credit: Dakota Williams/Atlanta United

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Three players have resumed training with Atlanta United ahead of Tuesday’s friendly against Pachuca at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Midfielders Santiago Sosa, Machop Chol and fullback Caleb Wiley rejoined the team sometime during the past two weeks, during which the team didn’t play because of the FIFA international break.

Sosa has six appearances, including three starts, this season. He missed the team’s last three league games because of an adductor injury suffered against Nashville in the U.S. Open Cup on May 11.

Wiley has six appearances, including two starts, with one goal. If healthy, he will likely play left back because of long-term injuries suffered by Andrew Gutman and Ronald Hernandez. Wiley has missed the past three league games because of a lower body injury suffered against Chicago on May 7.

Chol has yet to play this season because of a leg injury suffered in the preseason.

Out for the season are goalkeepers Brad Guzan and Dylan Castanheira, and centerback Miles Robinson. All three suffered season-ending Achilles injuries. Midfielder Ozzie Alonso is also out for the season with an ACL injury.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast...and if you like what you hear please give us a good rating so we can grow the show.

And the Atlanta Journal Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal Constitution scarf. Sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

-

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2

May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1

June 19 vs Miami, 3 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 5:30 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks
5 takeaways after Braves complete four-game sweep of Pirates16h ago
Georgia Tech now up to 9 commitments for 2023 class
10h ago
Defensive end Elijah Douglas commits to Georgia Tech
20h ago
Game-by-game look at Braves’ 11-game winning streak
17h ago
Game-by-game look at Braves’ 11-game winning streak
17h ago
Georgia Tech nets commitments from Keith, Cornist
The Latest
Atlanta United’s Brad Guzan preparing for Tuesday’s TV gig
Atlanta United’s Brad Guzan working to play 2023 MLS season
Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada suspended 2 more games
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top