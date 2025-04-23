Soccer stats: Previewing Atlanta United at Orlando

A by-the-numbers look at Atlanta United’s (2-4-3) match at Orlando (3-2-4), scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Inter&Co Stadium. Atlanta United is 0-2-1 on the road. Orlando is 2-1-1 at home.
Goals
Atlanta United has 11 goals (two were own goals), led by Emmanuel Latte Lath’s five. Vancouver leads MLS with 17.
Orlando has 15 goals, led by Martin Ojeda’s and Marco Pasalic’s four. Montreal is tied for last (four).
What does it mean? Atlanta United has been shut out four times.
Expected goals
Atlanta United has 16.42 expected goals. San Jose leads (22.57).
Orlando has 15.5 expected goals. Toronto is last (7.02).
What does it mean? Atlanta United has not scored in 253 minutes. It had a stretch earlier this season when it didn’t score for 275 minutes. It has played 810 minutes, not counting stoppage time additions, this season.
Goals allowed
Atlanta United has allowed 16 goals. Four teams are tied for first (six).
Orlando has allowed 12 goals. D.C. United ranks last (19).
What does it mean? Atlanta United’s season-long pattern of making individual mistakes cost them three goals in last week’s loss at Philadelphia.
Expected goals allowed
Atlanta United has 12.6 expected goals allowed. Vancouver leads (7.9).
Orlando has 13.2 expected goals allowed. San Jose is last (18.1).
What does it mean? Atlanta United’s goal difference is minus-5. It should be plus-4, according to its expected goals minus expected goals allowed.
Key passes
Atlanta United has 95 key passes, seventh most in the league. San Jose leads (110).
Orlando has 102 key passes, fourth most in the league. Toronto is last (47).
What does it mean? Atlanta United’s ratio of key passes to goals continues to decrease, dropping from 7:1 to slightly more than 10:1. It was 6:1 a few weeks ago.
Shots
Atlanta United has 123 shots. San Jose leads (161).
Orlando has 126 shots. Toronto is last (67).
What does it mean? Atlanta United is scoring on one of every 13.7 shots, down from last week’s one of every 10. Orlando is scoring on one of every 8.4 shots. Atlanta United’s non-penalty expected goals minus goals scored is minus-4.1, the sixth highest in the league. Orlando’s is plus-0.5, the seventh most in the league. Sporting KC leads (4.0) and Montreal ranks last (minus-5.8).
Shots on goal
Atlanta United has 43 shots on goal. San Jose leads (59).
Orlando has 44 shots on goal, the fourth most in MLS. Houston is last (25).
What does it mean? Atlanta United’s percentage of shots on goal from shots (35%) has decreased by 6% from four matches ago before it played Cincinnati. Orlando is putting 35% of its shots on goal.
Part of its inefficiency is Atlanta United is converting 0.8 of its 2.6 Big Chances per Game, according to sofascore.com. Orlando is averaging 3.2 Big Chances per Game, and converting 1.0.
Shots allowed and shots on goal allowed
Atlanta United has allowed 94 shots, 43 on goal. Vancouver leads in shots allowed (71) and shots on goal allowed (20).
Orlando has allowed 114 shots, 42 on goal. Charlotte has allowed the most shots (139), and San Jose leads in shots on goal allowed (54).
What does it mean? Atlanta United’s defense has dropped to last in the league in percentage of shots on target (45.7%), a reflection of the individual mistakes leading to goals. Orlando’s is 36.8%.
