Scouting Atlanta United’s next opponent: Orlando

Atlanta United's Ezequiel Barco (8) and Orlando City's Chris Mueller battle for the ball at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS)
Atlanta United | 21 minutes ago
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United will open its 2021 MLS campaign at Orlando on Saturday. The game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast by UniMas.

Scouting Orlando

Stadium: Exploria Stadium.

Nickname: The Lions.

Coach: Oscar Pareja.

Formation: Likely a 4-2-3-1.

Record last season: 11-8-4, with a plus-15 goal difference.

Expected goals for team/opponent last season: 2.40/1.85.

Last season’s meetings:

Orlando 3, Atlanta United 1

Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0

Orlando 4, Atlanta United 1

Key players:

Nani, midfielder, six goals, five assists last season

Chris Mueller, midfielder, 10 goals, seven assists

Mauricio Pereyra, midfielder, two goals, eight assists

Junior Urso, midfielder, three goals, two assists

Andres Perea, midfielder, two assists

Alexandre Pato, striker

Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule

April 17 at Orlando, 3 p.m., UniMas

April 24 vs. Chicago, 8 p.m., Bally Sports South or Bally Sports Southeast

May 1 at New England, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 9 at Inter Miami, 1 p.m., ABC

May 15 vs. Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 23 at Seattle, 4:30 p.m., Fox

May 29 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 20 vs. Philadelphia, 2 p.m., ESPN

June 23 at NYCFC (at Red Bull Arena), TBD, BSSO/BSSE

June 27 vs. New York Red Bulls, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at Chicago, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 8 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. New England, 5 p.m., ESPN

July 21 at Cincinnati, 7 p.m., FS1

July 24 vs. Columbus, 3:30 p.m., ABC

July 30 at Orlando, 8 p.m., ESPN

Aug. 4 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 7 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 15 vs. LAFC, 4 p.m. ESPN

Aug. 18 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 21 at D.C. United, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, B7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 25 at Philadelphia,3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Oct. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

