It’s come to this: Atlanta United loses to Orlando for first time

But Atlanta United was at home and could be argued had fresher legs.

Atlanta United’s starting 11 against Orlando was the same as the 11 that would have played on Wednesday against Miami. An important difference in the gameday roster was the inclusion of Ezequiel Barco on the bench. He wasn’t on the roster for the past two scheduled games because of what was at first described as a knock, and then as a lower body injury. The starters were Brad Guzan in goal, centerbacks Miles Robinson and Anton Walkes, fullbacks Lennon and George Bello, defensive midfielders Eric Remedi and Mo Adams, right midfielder Manuel Castro, central midfielder Matheus Rossetto, left midfielder Martinez and striker Adam Jahn. The starting average age of 24.8 years was the youngest in team history.

Orlando’s starting 11 didn’t include Nani, who is arguably its best player.

Atlanta United was active early, much moreso than it was against Nashville a week ago.

A header by Lennon was expertly saved by Pedro Gallese, who dove to his right to get one hand on hard shot in the 11th minute. The header came from a corner kick by Martinez. The corner was created by good work between Martinez and Bello down the left.

But Orlando struck first and it also came on a corner. Urso ran past a flat-footed Remedi and met the free kick near the center of the penalty box and hammered a header down between Guzan’s legs and into the goal in the 13th minute.

Urso came inches away from adding a second in the 18th minute when his curling shot sailed just wide. Urso had time because no one came out to mark him when the ball switched from Orlando’s right to its left.

Orlando increased its lead to 2-0 in the 36th minute. The play started with an Atlanta United goal kick, which meant both of its fullback were high up the pitch. After Orlando won the first ball, an aerial duel between Martinez and a Lions defender. Mueller won the second and passed to Daryl Dike. He fed Benji Michel, who was streaking into the penalty box down the right well in front of Bello, who was stationed high up the field. Michel ran onto the ball and passed it back across to the open Mueller, who had continued his run and was not marked by either Remedi or Adams, for the easy tap-in.

Atlanta United had a good opportunity in the 40th minute to halve its lead when Bello crossed toward Jahn, but he couldn’t reach it and Orlando cleared it for a corner kick.

Glass used two of his five subs at halftime, bringing on Jeff Larentowicz for Adams and Jake Mulraney for Castro. Mulraney came in on the left, pushing Martinez into the middle.

Atlanta United created a few scoring chances, but Orlando was also protecting its lead and not worried about having the ball.

A shot by Martinez was followed a few minutes later by a header from Lennon. Neither were on target.

Glass used two more subs in the 60th minute, putting in Erick Torres for Jahn and Barco for Rossetto. At the time, Atlanta United had six shots, two on target.

Glass used his final sub in the 79th minute, handing Damm his debut. He quickly showed his quality, beating his defender to earn an assist on Lennon’s late goal. It was his first for Atlanta United.

