Southern Fried Soccer: Orlando 4, Atlanta United 1

In this episode of “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson and guest Jason Longshore break down Atlanta United’s 4-1 loss at Orlando on Wednesday:
Atlanta United coming games
Sunday vs. Cincinnati (4-12-4), 7 p.m., FSSE
Nov. 8 at Columbus (10-4-5), 3:30 p.m., FSSE
