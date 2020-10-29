X

Southern Fried Soccer: Orlando 4, Atlanta United 1

Atlanta United midfielder Marcelino Moreno, left, tries to stop Orlando City midfielder Junior Urso from advancing the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: John Raoux

Credit: John Raoux

Atlanta United Blog | 36 minutes ago
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In this episode of “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson and guest Jason Longshore break down Atlanta United’s 4-1 loss at Orlando on Wednesday:

xx

Atlanta United coming games

Sunday vs. Cincinnati (4-12-4), 7 p.m., FSSE

Nov. 8 at Columbus (10-4-5), 3:30 p.m., FSSE

Southern Fried Soccer Podcasts

Can be found on Apple, iTunes and Spreaker

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at droberson@ajc.com

About the Author

Doug Roberson

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.