Atlanta United, Orlando split points in 0-0 draw

Atlanta United created chances but couldn’t capitalize in a 0-0 draw against Orlando City on Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Still, earning a point against one of the best teams in MLS this season should be considered another step in Atlanta United’s growth the past few games. It was the team’s second scoreless draw this season.
With the draw, Atlanta United (5-8-3) has 17 points and stays above the playoff line. The team will host New York Red Bulls, which started the night in seventh night with 20 points, on Saturday.
The Five Stripes were helped by two Orlando shots hitting posts, one in the first half and another in the second. Goalkeeper Brad Guzan also saved a point-blank header by Orlando’s Daryl Dike in the first half to keep the game scoreless. But those are the breaks that Atlanta United hasn’t gotten most of the season. And Atlanta United had a penalty kick claim waived off late in the first half.
Atlanta United’s starting 11 was the same as for the 4-0 win against D.C. United in the previous game: Guzan in goal with a back four of George Bello, Miles Robinson, Anton Walkes and Franco Escobar. The midfield was composed of Jeff Larentowicz, Mo Adams, Brooks Lennon, Emerson Hyndman and Jon Gallagher. Adam Jahn started at striker. For the fifth consecutive game, Ezequiel Barco wasn’t included in the game day roster.
Two saves by Guzan in the 11th minute kept the game scoreless. First, Guzan stopped Dike’s header. The save bounced to Robinho but Guzan got down to his right to stop that weaker shot.
Atlanta United had a chance in the 18th minute when Robinson hammered a headed shot but Orlando’s Brian Rowe was equal and made the save.
Guzan came up big again in the 30th minute. First, Robinho took advantage of soft marking to slam a right-footed shot off the left post. Guzan dove for that and then got back up to stop a shot by Kyle Smith headed for the top right corner.
Atlanta United had a claim for a penalty kick denied in added time at the end of the half when it appeared that Rowe clipped Jahn in the box.
Glass subbed in the speedy Jurgen Damm for Gallagher in the 66th minute.
Walkes was denied by Rowe in the 72 minute on a shot from 12 yards following a poor clearance of a cross.
Nani hit the crossbar with a shot that deflected off Escobar in the 78th minute.
Guzan dove to his left to stop Junior Urso, a late runner unmarked in the box, in the 87th minute.
xx
Atlanta United coming games
Saturday vs. New York Red Bulls (4-6-2), 6 p.m., FSS
Oct. 14 at Miami (3-7-2), 8 p.m., FSSE
Oct. 18 at Toronto (6-2-4) in Hartford, Conn., 7:30 p.m., FSSE
Oct. 24 vs. D.C. United (2-5-5), 4 p.m., FSSE
Oct. 28 at Orlando (6-2-4), 7:30 p.m., FS1
Nov. 1 vs. Cincinnati (3-6-3), 7 p.m., FSSE
Nov. 8 at Columbus (8-1-3), 3:30 p.m., FSSE
