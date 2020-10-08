Atlanta United, Orlando split points in 0-0 draw

Two saves by Guzan in the 11th minute kept the game scoreless. First, Guzan stopped Dike’s header. The save bounced to Robinho but Guzan got down to his right to stop that weaker shot.

Atlanta United had a chance in the 18th minute when Robinson hammered a headed shot but Orlando’s Brian Rowe was equal and made the save.

Guzan came up big again in the 30th minute. First, Robinho took advantage of soft marking to slam a right-footed shot off the left post. Guzan dove for that and then got back up to stop a shot by Kyle Smith headed for the top right corner.

Atlanta United had a claim for a penalty kick denied in added time at the end of the half when it appeared that Rowe clipped Jahn in the box.

Glass subbed in the speedy Jurgen Damm for Gallagher in the 66th minute.

Walkes was denied by Rowe in the 72 minute on a shot from 12 yards following a poor clearance of a cross.

Nani hit the crossbar with a shot that deflected off Escobar in the 78th minute.

Guzan dove to his left to stop Junior Urso, a late runner unmarked in the box, in the 87th minute.

xx

Atlanta United coming games

Saturday vs. New York Red Bulls (4-6-2), 6 p.m., FSS

Oct. 14 at Miami (3-7-2), 8 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 18 at Toronto (6-2-4) in Hartford, Conn., 7:30 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 24 vs. D.C. United (2-5-5), 4 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 28 at Orlando (6-2-4), 7:30 p.m., FS1

Nov. 1 vs. Cincinnati (3-6-3), 7 p.m., FSSE

Nov. 8 at Columbus (8-1-3), 3:30 p.m., FSSE

―

Southern Fried Soccer Podcasts

Can be found on Apple, iTunes and Spreaker

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at droberson@ajc.com