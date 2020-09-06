X

Southern Fried Soccer: Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

Orlando City's Nani takes a free kick against Atlanta United at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS)
Orlando City's Nani takes a free kick against Atlanta United at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Atlanta United Blog | 1 hour ago
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson (@DougRobersonAJC) of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and guest Jason Longshore (@Longshoe) of SoccerDownHere.net discuss Atlanta United’s 1-1 draw with Orlando on Saturday at Exploria Stadium.

Atlanta United coming games

Sept. 9 at Miami, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports South)

Sept. 12 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. (Fox Sports South)

